Feonix Wellness Service Extends into Rural Counties, Where the Rate of Poverty is Up to Twice the State Average

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to transportation can limit the impact of healthcare. Feonix - Mobility Rising, a national nonprofit organization, believes that a lack of transportation should never keep a person from accessing medical care or essentials such as groceries and prescriptions. Feonix is excited to announce new transportation services for the Coastal Bend residents through their new program, Feonix Wellness .

Feonix Wellness passenger enjoys the service in Corpus Christi, Texas. Toyota RAV4 Feonix Wellness vehicle with Lead Driver, Stephen.

According to the American Journal of Public Health, approximately 5.8 million people in the United States experience delayed medical appointments annually due to a lack of transportation.

Transportation is not a new issue in the Coastal Bend. Feonix Executive Director, Valerie Lefler, reports that in the past ten years, "The Coastal Bend has had at least 20 studies about how much need there is for transportation." Brooks, Kenedy, and Kleberg Counties are the most vulnerable, with the highest rates of poverty. When access to transportation is limited, there are adverse outcomes for individuals and families. For example:

Seniors often have a higher need for daily medication and routine medical care. The demand for assistance increases as individuals are no longer able to drive themselves but wish to remain in their own home. Feonix aids in providing transportation to the doctor, physical therapy, or even help getting prescriptions to maintain independence.

Mothers and fathers with small children who look into bare cupboards or an empty fridge - knowing that there are not enough groceries that will hold them over until payday. Feonix can help deliver food boxes to their home or help them gain access to the grocery store.

Feonix Wellness seeks to overcome inequalities in transportation access for all social determinants of health. According to the American Public Transportation Association, 45% of Americans do not have access to transportation because of where they live. To fill this void, Feonix Wellness offers transportation assistance not only in urban areas but for rural area residents as well.

Our key focus is on supporting local community members who need access to medical care, social services, pharmacies, groceries, and more. The program will also soon offer wheelchair accessible services.

Lefler shares that Feonix is about "creating a family of customers and providing an exceptional level of service with integrity and intentionality. It's about a helping hand to the car, friendly, meaningful conversations, and the safest drivers on the road." Feonix Wellness is a solution to a lack of transportation and can help build healthy relationships and a thriving community.

Residents of Nueces, San Patricio, Refugio, Live Oak, Bee, Jim Wells, Duval, Brooks, Kenedy, Aransas, and Kleberg counties are encouraged to contact Feonix for assistance.

Reserve your ride through our call center at 1-800-525-5965 or the Feonix - Wellness app. Download the app from the Google Play or Apple App store immediately and simply enter your destination, book the right vehicle for your needs, track your driver, and pay the fare from your phone.

About Feonix – Mobility Rising

Headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, Feonix is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing mobility options for underserved communities. Using innovative technology, education, training, and volunteer driver programs, Feonix breaks down barriers in access to healthcare, employment, education, and social services.

