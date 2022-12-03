Fermented food and drinks market size to grow by USD 846.73 billion: Market Segmentation by product, distribution channel, and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fermented food and drinks market size is projected to grow by USD 846.73 billion at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period. APAC will hold the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request a free sample report

Fermented food and drinks market: Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fermented Food and Drinks Market 2023-2027

The global fermented food and drinks market is fragmented due to the presence of many small and large players that compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution. However, intense competition and rapid technological changes pose a significant challenge to the operations of market players. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this competitive environment, it is important for the players in the market to distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Carlsberg AS, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, COFCO Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Danone, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Heineken NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Key offerings of major vendors

Anheuser Busch InBev SA: The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Beer.

The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Beer. Carlsberg AS: The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Carlesberg 1883 beer.

The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Carlesberg 1883 beer. Chobani Global Holdings LLC: The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Chobani Probiotic.

The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Chobani Probiotic. Chr Hansen Holding AS: The company offers products related to fermented food and drinks such as Bifidobacterium BB 12.

The company offers products related to fermented food and drinks such as Bifidobacterium BB 12. COFCO Corp.: The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Cofco wine.

Fermented food and drinks market: Segmentation analysis

By product

Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks



The fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks include wine, beer, cider, and kombucha. Wine is one of the largest segments of the global alcoholic drinks market. Hence, market players have increased wine production across the world to meet the high demand for wine.



Fermented dairy food and drinks



Fermented bakery food



Others

By distribution channel

Hypermarkets and supermarkets



Independent retailers and convenience store



Specialty food stores



Online retailers

By geography

North America



APAC will contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is one of the fastest-growing markets for cheddar cheese and cream cheese, owing to the rise in disposable income. Western dietary influences and the growth of organized retail have also increased the demand for cheddar cheese and cream cheese in this region.



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

What is the size of the global fermented food and drinks market?

What will be the size of the global fermented food and drinks market in 2027?

What factors affect competition in the global fermented food and drinks market?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the global fermented food and drinks market?

The fermented food and drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Fermented Food and Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 846.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Carlsberg AS, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, COFCO Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Danone, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Heineken NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics; market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fermented food and drinks market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fermented food and drinks market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Fermented diary food and drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Fermented diary food and drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fermented diary food and drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Fermented diary food and drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fermented diary food and drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Fermented bakery food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Fermented bakery food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Fermented bakery food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Fermented bakery food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Fermented bakery food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Independent retailers and convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Independent retailers and convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Independent retailers and convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Independent retailers and convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Independent retailers and convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Specialty food stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Specialty food stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Specialty food stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Specialty food stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Specialty food stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Online retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Online retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 115: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

Exhibit 124: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Segment focus

12.4 Carlsberg AS

Exhibit 128: Carlsberg AS - Overview



Exhibit 129: Carlsberg AS - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Carlsberg AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Carlsberg AS - Segment focus

12.5 Chobani Global Holdings LLC

Exhibit 132: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 135: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 136: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 138: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

12.7 COFCO Corp.

Exhibit 140: COFCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: COFCO Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: COFCO Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Constellation Brands Inc.

Exhibit 143: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Danone

Exhibit 147: Danone - Overview



Exhibit 148: Danone - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Danone - Key news



Exhibit 150: Danone - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Danone - Segment focus

12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 152: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 161: General Mills Inc . - Overview

Exhibit 162: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

Exhibit 163: General Mills Inc . - Key news

Exhibit 164: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

Exhibit 165: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.13 Heineken NV

Exhibit 166: Heineken NV - Overview



Exhibit 167: Heineken NV - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Heineken NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Heineken NV - Segment focus

12.14 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 170: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 171: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 173: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

12.15 Nestle SA

Exhibit 175: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 176: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 178: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.16 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 180: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 181: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 184: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations



