Fermented Ingredient Market in North America to grow by USD 1.18 billion | Technavio

Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The fermented ingredient market in North America is fragmented, and vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AngelYeast Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Dohler GmbH

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lallemand Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

The US will provide maximum growth opportunities in the fermented ingredient market in North America during the forecast period. According to our research, the country will contribute 73% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The significantly high demand for fermented ingredients in the consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages industries will drive the fermented ingredient market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The food and beverages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in demand for fermented ingredients from the food and beverages industry to enhance the flavor and nutritional value of food items, easy digestion, and increase the shelf-life of food items. The ingredients are widely used in the production of beer, cheese, yogurt, and bread.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing aging population and health concerns are driving the fermented ingredient market growth in North America. Factors such as the growing aging population, rising obesity levels, and the growing prevalence of diseases are influencing people to consume healthy food items. As a result, the demand for healthy food items containing fermented ingredients is growing, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

The need for adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines is one of the key challenges faced by the fermented ingredient market growth in North America. The chemical substances used for processing fermented ingredients are harmful to the environment if not disposed of properly. Compliance with guidelines becomes a difficult task for manufacturers, which, in turn, is expected to hamper the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fermented ingredient market growth in North America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the fermented ingredient market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fermented ingredient market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fermented ingredient market vendors in North America

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 07 Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 09: Value Chain Analysis: ackaged Foods and Meat

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Application- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity byApplication

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ billion)

Exhibit 35: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Rest of North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Rest of North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: Rest of North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026(%)

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing aging population and health concerns

8.1.2 Significant rise in new product launches

8.1.3 Wide applications of enzymes across industries

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Need for adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines

8.2.2 High prices of raw materials and products

8.2.3 Intense competition among vendors

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing demand from food processing applications

8.3.2 Higher prevalence of digestive disorders

8.3.3 Increased use of fermented ingredients in nutricosmetics and probiotic cosmetic product

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AngelYeast Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 47: AngelYeast Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 48: AngelYeast Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 49: AngelYeast Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 50: BASF SE - Overview

Exhibit 51: BASF SE - Business segments

Exhibit 52: BASF SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 54: Cargill Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Cargill Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 57: Chr. Hansen Holding AS - Overview

Exhibit 58: Chr. Hansen Holding AS - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Chr. Hansen Holding AS – Key news

Exhibit 60: Chr. Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Chr. Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

10.7 Dohler GmbH

Exhibit 62: Dohler GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 63: Dohler GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Dohler GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Exhibit 65: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 66: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 69: Kerry Group Plc - Overview

Exhibit 70: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 73: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview

Exhibit 74: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.11 Lallemand Inc.

Exhibit 77: Lallemand Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Lallemand Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Lallemand Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Lonza Group Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 82: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: ?Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

