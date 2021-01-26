Fern Health Names Brad Lawson CEO

Prior to Fern, Lawson was an Executive In Residence at Avia Health Innovation and Abundant Venture Partners. Previously, he was Chief Growth Officer at The StayWell Company, and spent eight years at WebMD Health Services as SVP of Employer Sales.

"In my career, I've seen how digital and virtual health platforms have transformed care by improving access and removing barriers such as stigma and cost for consumers," said Lawson. "Especially now as digital care adoption has soared, clinical quality and efficacy will remain the most important factors in how employers and payers select digital health programs. Thanks to the hard work of our clinical and product teams, as well as our partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital, Fern Health is well positioned to offer the market an innovative and clinically impactful way to lower high healthcare costs, improve quality of life, and drive better outcomes. I'm looking forward to leading Fern Health into our next chapter."

As CEO, Lawson will support Fern Health through planned employer implementations and lead strategic decisions around product and sales strategy, building on the company's successful 2020 programs.

"Brad has a passion for innovation and a commitment to identifying and addressing the root causes of health challenges to make a true difference in wellbeing, not just to sell a product," said Susan Bailey, Senior Vice President, Culture & Wellbeing Practice Leader at Marsh & McLennan Agency, a long-time colleague of Lawson's who has recommended Fern Health to several of her employer clients. "I'm excited to see how that passion for doing the right thing comes to life in an organization like Fern Health that's all about building human strength and resilience."

Lawson holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Cincinnati and a Master's from the University of Dayton and has completed Executive Education in Healthcare Outcomes Research from the Harvard University School of Public Health.

Available through employers, Fern Health's digital program addresses the source of chronic back and joint pain, not just the symptoms. Fern's biopsychosocial approach includes restorative therapy, pain neuroscience education, and health coaching to get members feeling better without surgery or inappropriate use of opioids.

