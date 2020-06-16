Fern Health names Hewett Chiu as Chief Operating Officer

"We're excited to welcome Hewett Chiu and his visionary leadership experience in healthcare to Fern," said Travis Bond, CEO of Fern Health. "His strategic thinking and commitment to the patient experience will strongly support our mission of delivering compassionate care to people in pain. At Fern, he will help us further integrate mental and physical health in chronic pain management, work that's critical to our mission."

In addition to his experience with the NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, Chiu is the co-founder and President of the Academy of Medical & Public Health Services, where he championed a community-based approach to clinical care.

"I'm thrilled to join Fern's leadership team," said Chiu. "Fern is well-positioned to address the physical, psychological, and social aspects of musculoskeletal pain through innovative and engaging technology. I've spent my career understanding how biopsychosocial factors contribute to recovery, and I'm excited to see Fern taking this proven approach to chronic pain and exploring the interface between human and digital care."

In 2015, Chiu was named a Margaret E. Mahoney Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine, and a Fellow of the Academy for Healthcare Management. Chiu has been honored by President George W. Bush, the United States Congress, the New York Guard, the New York State Senate, the New York State Assembly, and the New York City Council.

About Fern Health:

Available through employers, Fern Health is a digitally-delivered program for people who suffer from joint and back pain. Fern uses a combination of clinically-validated exercise therapy, pain neuroscience education, and health coaching to get members feeling better without surgery or inappropriate use of opioids.

Contact:

Nancy Ryerson

[email protected]

SOURCE Fern Health

Related Links

https://www.fernhealth.com

