Fernando Ceron Ayala's new book "Sentimientos y vivencias" mirrors an astonishingly beautiful life through verses and metaphors.

Fernando writes, "In this little book of poetry I invite you to explore my life and know my great joys and my sorrows, everything is hidden under symbolism, each word has a meaning and I will give you an example: The rose and the seashore, apparently I am talking about a pink by the sea, but in reality it is not like that, I am talking about a love break; the rose represents a woman, the seashore is me, the sea is life, the mist and darkness are the problems of life. Likewise, in addition to knowing my life, I invite you to try to express your feelings on paper. Go ahead discover my life and my secrets."

Published by Page Publishing, Fernando Ceron Ayala's wonderful work carries his feelings and memories told in the shape of poetry. Written in clear and simple imagery, he hopes that readers will find beauty in his words.

Readers who wish to experience this amazing work can purchase "Sentimientos y vivencias" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

