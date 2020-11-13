Fernando L. Sacoto's new book Travesía Más Allá del Horizonte a poignant read that shares the struggles of immigrants seeking greener pastures in life

Fernando said this about his book: " Travesía Más Allá del Horizonte is the story of undocumented immigrants and the difficulties they face, reflected in the author's own story. On this journey, the abuse suffered by immigrants in many parts of the world can be seen. This occurs from the beginning when immigrants make the decision to leave their homeland. Here, the reader learns about the necessary "paperwork" with coyotes and human traffickers. These illegal organizations have become very powerful driven by the economic gains resulting from this illegal system that directly affects the society involved in the migration phenomenon. The difficulties that immigrants face in host countries are also reflected. One of the biggest obstacles is the lack of knowledge of language, legal documents to get a job, and education and skills necessary to get better-paying jobs. These adverse circumstances make them vulnerable to abuse by unscrupulous people who take the opportunity to rob them by offering them false documents. They are accepted by immigrants as legal documents due to the lack of knowledge of the laws and the processes to obtain them legally or due to the absence of laws that allow them to change their status as undocumented."

Published by Page Publishing, Fernando L. Sacoto's new book Travesía Más Allá del Horizonte will enlighten the readers on the harrowing circumstances immigrants face at the hands of human traffickers and sham customs that abuse their ignorance and inexperience.

Consumers who wish to learn about the strength and dreams of immigrants amid the persecution they meet can purchase Travesía Más Allá del Horizonte in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333482/Fernando_L__Sacoto.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

