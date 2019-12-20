Ferra Aerospace Launches New Manufacturing Facility in Rogers, Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferra Aerospace, an advanced machining and complex assembly company, announced that it has acquired a new manufacturing facility in Rogers, Arkansas. This latest expansion allows Ferra to further develop its North American footprint and bring more skilled jobs to the area. The Rogers facility will have 26 employees with a 24,000 square foot manufacturing floor and nine high-speed machines. Ferra currently operates a facility in nearby Grove, Oklahoma that is undergoing an expansion to double its current 50,000 square foot manufacturing floor to 100,000 square feet.

Congressman Steve Womack (R-AR-3) championed this investment in Rogers, saying, "I am thrilled that Ferra Aerospace is establishing a precision manufacturing facility in Northwest Arkansas. The engineering and manufacturing talent in our area is second to none, and it is notable that this global aerospace company selected Rogers for its operations. I welcome Ferra and its leadership to Arkansas and look forward to working with them to create jobs, grow the local economy, and support our military and defense industry."

The United States remains a key growth market for Ferra Aerospace, and the opening of a new facility in Rogers represents the company's continued commitment to and investment in the U.S. market. "We're very pleased to announce the opening of our new location in Rogers, Arkansas," said Jerry Cook, President of Ferra Aerospace USA. "This new facility allows Ferra Aerospace to expand our capacity in the region and provide additional advanced machining capabilities for our aerospace customers. We have been greatly impressed by the caliber of the Arkansas advanced machining workforce and are delighted to bring them into the Ferra family."

Ferra's Arkansas facility will provide services to many leading industry companies including Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin. Cleve Jernigan will serve as the facility's Site Director.

About Ferra Aerospace: Ferra Aerospace is a global provider of advanced componentry manufacturing and project management solutions. They specialize in manufacturing, assembling, and testing fully integrated aerospace and naval defense structures and sub-systems. Ferra was founded in Australia in 1992 and supplies complex assemblies globally. With a consistent focus on quality and engineering innovation, Ferra expanded into the United States, India, and the United Kingdom. Ferra's products – ranging from complete kits and assemblies to spare parts – have continually demonstrated Ferra's competitiveness in international markets.

