Ferrandino & Son Names Brandon Ramsey As President To Contribute To The Company's Growth Strategy

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrandino & Son, a leading national facility maintenance company, has named Brandon Ramsey as the company's President. Ramsey will officially join the company on April 26th.

"Brandon has more than 20 years of experience leading significant growth initiatives in both large and small service organizations," said Peter Ferrandino, Ferrandino & Son CEO. "A strategic priority across our company is to deliver greater value to our clients in the form of new service offerings and by adding Brandon this will help us achieve these goals."

In his new role, Ramsey will work closely with leadership providing direction on the day-to-day operations of Ferrandino & Son while assisting in identifying opportunities to improve processes, introduce new programs and develop short- and long-term growth strategies.

Ramsey has been the Director of Field Service for Johnson Controls, Inc. since 2017, managing its $1 billion fire service business with 5,000 employees in over 120 locations. During that time, he drove recurring year-over-year revenue growth and increased total service bookings to move the company forward.

"I am excited to be asked to join the Ferrandino & Son team," said Brandon Ramsey. "My career in the service industry, ability to thrive in a changing environment and passion for leading teams, has positioned me well for this opportunity."

Before being recruited to Johnson Controls, Inc., Ramsey was the Regional Director for Tyco Integrated Security, with oversight of 38 profit centers in the Eastern Region and direct management responsibility for over 1,100 employees.

About Ferrandino & Son

Ferrandino & Son is a leading provider of facility maintenance services and full-service programs for clients across the United States. With more than 25 years of experience and a focus on providing exceptional service, the company provides snow removal, landscaping, exterior maintenance, facility service and maintenance, and general contracting services to clients.

