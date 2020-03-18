WILSONVILLE, Ore., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a year-long fifth anniversary celebration, World of Speed Motorsports Museum presents Ferrari: Racing, Style, and Innovation. This unique and exciting exhibit features vehicles that tell the remarkable story of Ferrari, a brand that has never compromised in producing the most stylish, innovative, and race-worthy sports cars in the world. The exhibit includes 13 vehicles from the Ferrari's earliest days in racing through the beautiful, state-of-the-art production cars of the modern era.

"Ferraris are made for racing," said Lewis Ferguson, Interim Executive Director for World of Speed. "While visiting this exhibit you will be able to see where it all began for Scuderia Ferrari with the 1935 Tipo C Grand Prix car and learn how that foundation grew to the modern era of racing." One of the many unique vehicles on display will be the 1997 F310B Formula One car driven by seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher. Don't miss the linked sneak peek video of Curator Ron Huegli showcasing the famous F1 car.

The style and beauty of Ferrari is showcased with several road cars, from the elegant 1963 250 GT Lusso to the modern 2017 812 Superfast. "Ferrari is that marque that every kid dreams of owning," World of Speed Curator Ron Huegli commented. "We have the unique opportunity to exhibit the race history as well as the innovative and beautiful street cars in one comprehensive exhibit." For the full list of cars on exhibit, please see bottom of release.

The Ferrari exhibit kicks off a year of special events that celebrate the Museum's fifth anniversary. Stay informed about the latest news and special activities by signing up for the Museum's newsletter here.

Exhibit dates: March 21 – November 1, 2020

RELATED PROGRAMS AND EVENTS

Museum members only feature exhibit opening reception and special unveiling

Thursday, March 19, 2020, 6:30 – 9 p.m. Unveiling at 7:30 p.m.

Movie Night

Don't miss the chance to see Academy Award-winning film Ford v Ferrari at World of Speed Motorsports Museum AND meet Tony Hunt, famous stunt car driver who drove for Christian Bale's character in the movie.

Thursday, March 26, 2020, 6:30 p.m.

Gallery Talk – Ferrari Diecasts

April 4, 2020, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Organized by World of Speed Motorsports Museum, curated by Ron Huegli and design and production by Matt Suplee.

Presenting sponsor: Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo

Sponsors: Wheelkraft, Haggerty, Duggal, and Motorsport Images

Full List of Ferraris on exhibit:

1935 Alfa Romeo Tippo C

1954 375MM

1963 250 Berlinetta Luso

1967 330S

1967 275 GTB/4

1971 365 GTB

1972 Dino 246

1984 308 GT

1989 Testarossa

1997 F310B Michael Schumacher F1

2017 812 Superfast "Taylormade"

1991 F40

2003 ENZO

