Ferrero North America announces innovations and initiatives across its brand portfolio at Sweets & Snacks Expo

"With the re-opening of the economy, consumers are more ready than ever to be excited with Innovation and Product News," said Paul Chibe, President and CEO of Ferrero North America. "Ferrero's announcements at Sweets & Snacks demonstrate how we keep our brands fresh and relevant through new products, new flavors, and new partnerships."

Ferrero's announcements include:

100Grand® Share Pack is an elongated 3-bar pack from 100 Grand®. This will be the first of many changes that the brand will be unveiling to help consumers "Feel like 100 Grand." The new 100Grand® Share Pack will roll-out in stores in January.

Ferrero is also investing in growth in its seasonal business, with innovations for Halloween Holiday, Valentine's Day, and Easter announced across the full portfolio. For the 2021 Halloween season, new products include Butterfinger® Zombie Eyeballs and CRUNCH® Monster Eye. For the 2021 Holiday season, new products include Grand Ferrero Rocher® Dark, Fannie May® Dark Chocolate Peppermint S'mores Snack Mix, CRUNCH® Minis Holiday Cane and Tic Tac® Naughty or Nice. New designs for Valentine's Day 2022 include Ferrero Rocher® 3 Piece Greeting Card and Butterfinger® Heart Shaped Box. For Easter 2022, a Kinder® Mix with Plush Easter Gift Box, CRUNCH® Bunny, Ferrero Rocher® 7 Piece Blooming Pack, Ferrero Collection® Bunny, and more.

The reveals come on the heels of a period of rapid growth for the company. Recently Ferrero has expanded its North America headquarters in New Jersey, opened 3 new distribution centers across the country, and announced the company's first North American chocolate plant in Illinois. Company revenues have grown 10.4% so far this year, making Ferrero one of the fastest growing confectionery companies in the U.S.[1]

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

