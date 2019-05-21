Ferrero Receives Innovative New Product Award At The 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo

The newest innovation under the Tic Tac brand, Tic Tac X-Freeze is a sugar-free mint that delivers intense and long-lasting refreshment thanks to its larger piece size and cooling crystals. The product received recognition within the Gum & Mints category.

"Ferrero seeks to create exceptional quality products that bring consumer excitement and choice to the confectionery category," said Paul Chibe, President and CEO Ferrero North America . "With so much new product innovation happening across the industry, we're excited to be recognized by the National Confectioners Association and hear the overwhelming positive reaction from our retailers."

The winners were selected from more than 300 new product award entries across nine candy and snack categories, including chocolate; non-chocolate; sweet; salty; savory; novelty; seasonal; gourmet/premium; and gum & mints. Product submissions were rated on four weighted criteria: taste, packaging, innovation and go-to market feasibility.

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest company in the global chocolate confectionery market, with global sales of over $12 billion, distribution across over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries.

Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with TIC TAC® mints and continues to bring U.S. families joy through FERRERO ROCHER® fine hazelnut chocolates, NUTELLA® The Original Hazelnut Spread®, KINDER JOY® and FANNIE MAY chocolates. For more information, follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter.

