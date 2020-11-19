Ferrero To Build Its First North American Chocolate Manufacturing Center In Bloomington, Illinois

The new manufacturing center will be an expansion of Ferrero's Bloomington facility and will allow the company to produce chocolate for Crunch,100Grand, SnoCaps, Raisinets, Goobers, Ferrero Rocher and other Ferrero products made in North America. The $75M expansion, which will add 70,000 square feet to Ferrero's current 2501 Beich Road footprint, is projected to start construction by Spring 2021. It is anticipated to create approximately 50 local jobs.

"As a family company, we are proud to have a long track record of investments in local manufacturing infrastructure over the last 70 years. We are therefore delighted to announce that construction will begin on Ferrero's first chocolate manufacturing center in North America - a key strategic market for us. This investment represents an important milestone as we continue to expand our offering of high-quality products for consumers across North America," said Giovanni Ferrero, Executive Chairman of the Ferrero Group.

"North America will be home to our third chocolate manufacturing plant in the world. This investment strengthens our commitment to the region and will play a crucial role in meeting our global growth goals," said Lapo Civiletti, CEO of the Ferrero Group.

"Illinois is so proud to welcome the first Ferrero chocolate manufacturing center outside of Europe," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This is an investment in the people and community of Bloomington -- and my administration is proud to have Ferrero as a community partner in this enterprise zone, spurring new jobs and economic development."

Over the last 18 months, Ferrero has made significant investments in North America, including the expansion of its North American headquarters in New Jersey, opening of new distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, and management of two facilities in Franklin Park, Illinois, as well as the plant in Bloomington.

"I am excited about our significant investment in our Bloomington facility," said Paul Chibe, President and CEO, Ferrero North America, "The investment in Bloomington will enable continued growth for Ferrero in North America and will create significant opportunities for the Bloomington community. We are excited to grow in Bloomington and look forward to offering strong employment opportunities to the people of Illinois."

An integral part of the Ferrero culture is supporting the communities where their offices and facilities are located. Ferrero recently worked with the State of Illinois to host a three-day mobile free COVID testing site at its Bloomington facility. In addition, during the pandemic, the company has made donations of PPE to local hospitals and product donations to nearby food banks.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and @ferrerousacorp on Instagram.

