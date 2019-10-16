Ferris® Expands Turf Care Family With the New FS5250 Voyager™, a High-Capacity Commercial Spreader Sprayer

"Research is pointing to the fact that landscape contractors are growing their businesses by adding turf care to their service offerings," said Dan Roche, marketing director of commercial products, Briggs & Stratton. "Adding the FS5250 Voyager to our robust line of spreader/sprayers is another tool to help landscapers who trust Ferris to extend their season and grow their businesses by offering higher margin services."

FS5250 Voyager Spreader/Sprayer

Designed with commercial areas, sports turf and large properties in mind, the FS5250 Voyager is built to make quick work of the task at hand. FS5250 Voyager's operator platform is cushioned by rubber isomers and simplified controls amplify comfort, helping the operator precisely apply product. The FS5250 features a stainless steel frame and runs on a 38-gross horsepower1 Vanguard® V-Twin engine. Additional Voyager features include:

Spreader/Sprayer Capacity. Equipped with a 250-pound capacity Ferris hopper and 80-gallons of liquid capacity, providing maximum coverage of up to 7.4 acres with liquid material.

Three-section Breakaway Boom. Operators can select from a 4-, 8- or 12-foot spray width to precisely deliver liquid product without stopping to refill.

Molded Pockets for Increased Granular Capacity. The unit has molded pockets in the liquid tanks, equipping the FS5250 to carry up to 100 pounds more granular material; the location of these pockets allows for easy loading.

Venture™ Series Zero-Turn Spreader/Sprayer

The Ferris Venture FS3100 and Venture XC™ FS3200 are powered by a rugged 18.0-gross horsepower1 Vanguard® V-Twin engine and are equipped with a Hydro-Gear® transaxle, providing excellent zero-turn performance and quiet, smooth operation.

Pathfinder™ Series Spreader/Sprayer

Pathfinder Series stand-on spreader/sprayers are an option for residential communities where navigating obstacles is important. Its low center of gravity enables the unit to hug sloped terrain while its compact 36-inch width allows easy access to smaller backyards. The Pathfinder FS2100 has a Spyker® hopper that is capable of holding 100-pound for over half an acre of maximum coverage. The Pathfinder XC FS2200 has a Spyker hopper with a 200-poind capacity for 1.1 acres of maximum coverage.

Rover™ Series Granular Spreaders

The Rover FS1100 is optimal for residential areas where maneuverability around objects such as trees and flower beds is critical. Rover FS1100 is a compact stand-on granular spreader with a 100-pound capacity hopper for maximum coverage of over half an acre. For bigger jobs, the Rover XC™ FS1200 has a 200-pound capacity hopper for maximum coverage of 1.1 acres.

Venture™ Series Zero-Turn Spreader/Sprayer

Warranty Information

Commercial landscapers that own a Ferris spreader/sprayer and its accessories have a one-year limited warranty2; rental units are backed by a 90-day limited warranty (applies to belts, tires, brake pads, hoses and battery). Landscapers seeking warranty information on the engine should contact the engine manufacturer.

Landscape professionals looking to find their local authorized Ferris dealer, or schedule a demonstration of the Voyager can visit the dealer locator on ferrismowers.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

1 All power levels are stated at gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

2 See operator's manual or www.ferrismowers.com for complete warranty details.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

