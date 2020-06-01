Ferris® Introduces New ISX™ 3300 Zero-Turn Mower Powered By New Vanguard® BIG BLOCK™ EFI ETC

"The all-new ISX3300 models — equipped with Vanguard's most powerful engine yet — allow the mower to harness and put to work more of the power created by the engine," said Jennifer Walth, senior marketing manager – Ferris. "This allows the mower to make quick work of long, dense, wet grass for added productivity so our operators can go home feeling good at the end of a long day."

The new ISX3300 models benefit from Vanguard's all-new ETC technology. A flywheel speed sensor detects any change in speed and sends a signal to the throttle body, ensuring consistent engine speed and quality of cut, no matter the environment or load. Also equipped with EFI, this engine has improved starting at all temperatures, smooth performance at all elevations, quick load acceptance and reduced fuel consumption.

"We're excited to offer Ferris customers another opportunity to benefit from Vanguard's superior performance and durability by powering the ISX3300 with our most intuitive engine yet," said Chris Davison, senior marketing manager, Vanguard commercial power, Briggs & Stratton.

The Forefront Suspension System gives landscape professionals the ability to mow at a higher speed while having more control over the mower. This powersport-inspired front suspension geometry eliminates caster chatter, ensuring the front casters remain in the ideal orientation throughout the entire range of suspension travel to improve the ride and quality of cut. Forefront utilizes four solid control rods with hardened radial ends and dual-rate coil springs that resist component motion and allow the operator to select from five-position adjustments for conditions, preference and attachments. The Ferris Forefront system also features shocks with mower-specific internal valves, oil capacity and bump/rebound setting for maximum ground contact while absorbing terrain.

Additional ISX3300 Platform Features

Engineered to optimize comfort and productivity, the ISX3300 offers the following customer-driven features:

Angled rear bumper which protects the engine and provides easy service access while achieving additional ground clearance for moving over curbs and trailers.

which protects the engine and provides easy service access while achieving additional ground clearance for moving over curbs and trailers. Ergonomic premium high-back suspension seat which provides added comfort for a productive and comfortable workday.

which provides added comfort for a productive and comfortable workday. Next generation foldable ROPS reduces noise for the operator while the mower is in motion.

Available with either a 61- or 72-inch two-belt iCD™ cutting system, the ISX3300 is outfitted with Hydro-Gear ZT 5400™ Powertrain® transaxles and Hercules™ spindles.

About Oil Guard™ System

Exclusively from Vanguard, Oil Guard extends the oil change interval to 500 hours**. This saves landscape contractors up to 60 percent per unit on oil maintenance costs each season[1]. That means fewer labor costs, technical skills and tools are needed to perform timely oil changes.

Warranty Information

The ISX3300 is backed by a 2+2 Year Limited Warranty***. This simple warranty covers the unit for four years; the first two years with unlimited hours, and years three and four, up to a total combination of 500 hours. All suspension components, including the coil-over shocks, are covered for five (5) years or 60 months. The engine is covered by 3-year commercial limited warranty****.

Landscape professionals can find their local Ferris dealer to schedule a demonstration at www.ferrismowers.com and can learn more about Vanguard innovations at vanguardpower.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

* All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

** Cost savings based on standard oil maintenance with 100-hour interval versus Oil Guard System 500-hour service interval.

*** See dealer or ferrismowers.com for warranty details.

**** View complete warranty details at vanguardpower.com.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

