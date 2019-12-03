Ferris Mfg. Corp. is Pleased to Announce Settlement with an Unauthorized Distributor of its Medical Products

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris Mfg. Corp., an international medical products manufacturing company that is headquartered in Fort Worth and develops and sells innovative multifunctional wound care dressings, announces it has reached an undisclosed settlement with RHS Healthcare Solutions Inc., a/k/a Reliable Healthcare Solutions ("Reliable") of Jacksonville, Fla.

The settlement ends a Ferris lawsuit against Reliable and its president Santo Giglia that accused Reliable and Mr. Giglia of Trademark Infringement, including Gray Market Infringement, Passing Off, False Designation of Origin, and related violations of the Lanham Act, Tortious Interference, Conversion, Misappropriation, Unfair Competition, Fraud and Conspiracy.

The suit was filed after Ferris, in efforts to protect its customers of its medical products, discovered that Reliable was diverting Ferris's Thailand-bound PolyMem® Wound Care Dressings for unlawful and infringing distribution in the United States.

Ferris had earlier settled with K. Carlton Inc. d/b/a KCI Shipping for assisting Reliable in the fraudulent scheme.

As part of the settlement, Reliable agreed not to sell Ferris products. The settlement was reached after mediation, and Reliable has not admitted liability.

About Ferris Mfg. Corp.

Founded in 1977, Ferris Mfg. Corp. has been dedicated to developing innovative products that bring desired and effective results to the healing process. Ferris is a privately-owned producer and distributor of PolyMem®, Shapes®, SportsWrap®, and Nursicare® Dressings.

Ferris is committed to providing innovative and superior quality products and service to its worldwide customers. Ferris has developed a Quality System to meet and exceed the standards and regulations of the United States, Canada, the European Union, and other countries and organizations around the world.

