Ferris® Mowers Presents National Championship Trophy To Baylor Bears

"It was a point of pride for the team at Ferris as well as our distributor and dealer partners to see the Ferris name linked each week to the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll," said Harold Redman, Senior Vice President and President of Turf & Consumer Products at Briggs & Stratton. "Along with basketball fans everywhere, we congratulate the Baylor Bears and every team that made it into this year's tournament. The commitment and dedication for a team to win it all encompasses what the Ferris Brand stands for; working hard, productivity, reliability and winning results. We are honored to recognize the team's achievements."

The victorious Bears were welcomed home in Waco, Texas with a parade through town with fans cheering them on, finally landing at the Baylor campus for a celebration, speeches and trophy presentation ceremony.

During the trophy presentation, longtime voice of the Baylor Bears John Morris spoke to the hard work, productivity, and reliability that the Ferris brand exemplifies, and how these brand values are symbolized by the trophy and embodied by the Baylor Bears. Mack Rhoades, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Baylor, then presented the trophy to Coach Drew on behalf of Ferris Mowers and the NABC.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

