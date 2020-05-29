Ferrovial Commits More Than $1 Million in Contributions to U.S. Recovery Efforts

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrovial, on behalf of its subsidiaries, Cintra, Ferrovial Construction, Webber, and Ferrovial Airports, today announced commitments of more than $1.2 million to COVID-19 recovery efforts across the United States.

Through its Ferrovial Together fund, the company has made contributions to organizations in communities where its employees work and live, including Austin, its headquarters city. The organizations are:

Central Texas Food Bank, Austin, TX

Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank, Bakersfield, CA

Atlanta Food Bank, Atlanta, GA

Houston Food Bank, Houston, TX

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte, NC

North Texas Food Bank, Dallas, TX

Tarrant Area Food Bank, Fort Worth, TX

Foundation for Fairfax Public Schools/Food Program, Fairfax, VA

Public Schools/Food Program, Virginia Capital Area Food Bank, VA

West Texas Food Bank, TX

Caritas of Waco, TX

Greater Capital Area Food Bank ( Maryland , Washington, D.C. , Virginia )

, , ) Denver Food Bank of the Rockies, CO

Central Texas Meals on Wheels

Atlanta Meals on Wheels

Loaves and Fishes - Mecklenburg County, NC

In addition, the Ferrovial Together fund has contributed $162,000 to the Baylor College of Medicine COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate project and $100,000 to the OneStar Foundation's Texas COVID Relief Fund.

These contributions are part of the company's broader international fundraising effort, Ferrovial Together COVID-19. The fund's goals are focused on supporting vulnerable individuals and families.

"As a company, we are dedicated to utilizing our resources to help ease the increased demands placed upon these organizations during the COVID-19 health crisis," said Belen Marcos, United States president of Cintra. "We are hopeful that these contributions will provide substantial assistance to those who need it most now, as well as support the research and development of a vaccine."

Ferrovial set up the Ferrovial Together COVID-19 fund with an initial donation of approximately $5.5 million from the company. At the same time, it launched a fundraising drive among employees, directors, shareholders, contractors, suppliers and anyone wishing to make a donation. The company will double any contribution up to a total of approximately $11 million. To date, Ferrovial Together COVID-19 fund has raised approximately $9.5 million.

The fund also plans to use its contributions to assist specific projects of hospitals, universities, research and development centers, and nonprofits. These contributions will focus on assisting these entities with the acquisition of medical supplies and medical equipment, as well as in the development of treatments and vaccines.

"Our company values its employees and strongly supports the local communities where we work and live," said Patrick Rhode, United States Vice President of Corporate Affairs of Ferrovial. "This is a challenging time for many, but we will get through this crisis together."

For more information about the Ferrovial Together COVID-19 fund, please click here.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure operator, is committed to developing sustainable solutions. It is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index and an industry leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index; it is part of FTSE4Good and the Carbon Disclosure Project, and all its operations are conducted in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the company adopted in 2002. For more information visit www.ferrovial.com.

About Cintra

With U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cintra is recognized as a global leader in private transportation infrastructure development, with experience spanning more than 50 years on four continents. Today, its portfolio includes 25 concession projects in nine countries totaling nearly 1,000 miles of managed highways worldwide, representing a total global investment in roadway improvements of over $24 billion. Cintra manages nearly $11 billion of infrastructure assets in the United States and nearly $5 billion of infrastructure assets in Canada. It is a subsidiary of Madrid-based Ferrovial. For more information visit www.ferrovial.com.

About Ferrovial Construction

Ferrovial Construction is the Ferrovial subsidiary that carries out civil engineering, construction and industrial projects, boasting more than 80 years of international activity in more than 50 countries on five continents. Ferrovial Construction US is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has managed more than $12 billion in design-build construction, representing some of the country's largest, most complex transportation infrastructure projects. Currently, Ferrovial Construction US is managing major highway reconstruction and high-speed rail development projects in California, Texas, Georgia and Virginia. For more information visit www.ferrovial.com.

About Webber, LLC

Founded in 1963, Webber is a leading heavy civil and waterworks construction company and material producer dedicated to safely providing intelligent solutions to its clients and community. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A., an international company based in Madrid, Spain, Webber has access to a global network of skilled engineers, best-in-class technology and vast resources. Webber is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with regional offices in South, North and Central Texas, as well as Fairfax, Virginia and Atlanta, Georgia. Webber was selected by Engineering News-Record as 2018 Contractor of the Year for the Texas/Louisiana region and has been named a National AGC safety award winner for the past six consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.wwebber.com.

About Ferrovial Airports

Ferrovial Airports, the division that integrates all Ferrovial Group's airport management activities, is one of the world's leading private airport investor and operators and has been part of the aviation industry since 1998. In its more than 19 years of experience, it has invested in 33 airports in the UK, Italy, Australia, Chile and Mexico, among other countries. As of today, Ferrovial Airports is the largest investor and industrial partner of Heathrow Airport. In a joint ownership with Macquarie, it also owns three other airports in the UK: Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton. For more information visit www.ferrovial.com.

