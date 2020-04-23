Fertility Providers Alliance Issues Comprehensive Tool Kit Designed to Help Fertility Practices Navigate Care in a COVID-19 World

HOUSTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As fertility practices begin to reopen their doors, the Fertility Providers Alliance (FPA), an industry organization that represents more than 450 fertility specialists, today released a comprehensive toolkit designed to help fertility practitioners navigate patient care in a COVID-19 world.

The FPA Toolkit includes sample consent forms and templates that practitioners can use to create their own screening, safety, and operating protocols. It also provides recommendations for how to prepare patients for treatment and address their pregnancy thoughts and concerns during COVID-19.

In March, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) released a set of recommendations, suggesting that fertility providers suspend all non-urgent surgeries and procedures. Since its initial recommendations, the ASRM has given fertility providers greater autonomy, affirming its trust in the physicians to consult with their patients and decide together on the best course of action during these challenging times.

Designed to be used in conjunction with other resources provided by ASRM, as well as leading national health authorities including the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the FPA Toolkit is meant to serve as a practical, pragmatic tool that clinics can adopt as they begin to consider seeing new patients.

"Fertility patients undergo a tremendous amount of physical and emotional stress and this has only been compounded by the concerns and complexities of COVID-19, especially for those who've had to abruptly suspend or delay treatment," says Michael Alper, Medical Director & President, Boston IVF and a member of the FPA COVID-19 Task Force. "It is our hope that, through the FPA Toolkit, we can help practitioners navigate this new world and provide our patients with compassionate care in a setting that promotes health and safety for all parties and responsibly addresses the needs and concerns of our patients."

The FPA and fertility community are deeply committed to the safety of its patients, staff, and the families it seeks to build. The organization will continue to evaluate safety protocols as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. Its goal is to promote the creation of a safe environment for the continuation of fertility care, while following guidelines for infection prevention and control and to reduce or eliminate the risk of virus transmission.

"The launch of the new FPA Toolkit is one way our organization can help practitioners continue their commitment to helping patients realize their dreams of having a family," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception and Founder of the FPA. "These recommendations will bring patients closer to their ultimate goal of having a healthy a baby, while ensuring their safety, as well as the safety of physicians and staff."

About The Fertility Providers Alliance

The Fertility Providers Alliance (FPA) represents over 450 fertility specialists who provide care to tens of thousands of patients per year in the United States. As leaders in the fertility industry, the members of the FPA have come together to reshape the delivery of fertility care. We believe the voices of the patient and the provider should be heard in all policy conversations in the field of reproductive medicine, and our collaboration across the fertility industry will promote better outcomes for all.

Media Contact:

Mia Humphreys

Krupp Kommunications

[email protected]

239-297-6592

SOURCE The Fertility Providers Alliance (FPA)

Related Links

https://www.fertilityprovidersalliance.com

