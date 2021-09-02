Fertility Services Market 2021-2025 | Rising Prevalence of Late Parenthood to Boost Growth | Technavio
Sep 02, 2021, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the fertility services market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.27 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB are some of the major market participants. Although the rising prevalence of late parenthood will offer immense growth opportunities, high complication rates in fertility services will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Fertility Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fertility Services Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Treatment Services
- Testing And Storage Services
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Fertility Services Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fertility services market report covers the following areas:
- Fertility Services Market size
- Fertility Services Market trends
- Fertility Services Market industry analysis
This study identifies rising cases of prostate cancer as one of the prime reasons driving the fertility services market growth during the next few years.
Fertility Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fertility Services Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fertility Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Fertility Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fertility services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fertility services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fertility services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fertility services market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Treatment services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Testing and storage services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anecova SA
- CRITEX GmbH
- Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
- Instituto Bernabeu SL
- INVO Bioscience Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Monash IVF Group
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- Virtus Health Ltd.
- Vitrolife AB
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
