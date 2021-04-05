Fertility Services Market to grow by $ 7.45 billion- Anecova SA and CRITEX GmbH emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has been monitoring the fertility services market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.45 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the fertility services market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Rising cases of prostate cancer is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 7.45 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB, are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The rising prevalence of late parenthood is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the North America market?
The North America region will contribute to 37% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB are some of the major market participants. The rising prevalence of late parenthood will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this fertility services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Fertility Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Fertility Services Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Treatment Services
- Testing And Storage Services
- Other Services
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Gender
- Male Fertility
- Female Fertility
Fertility Services Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fertility services market report covers the following areas:
- Fertility Services Market Size
- Fertility Services Market Trends
- Fertility Services Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising cases of prostate cancer as one of the prime reasons driving the Fertility Services Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Fertility Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fertility services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fertility services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fertility services market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fertility services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Gender
- Male fertility
- Female Fertility
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Treatment services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Testing and storage services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anecova SA
- CRITEX GmbH
- Esco Micro Pte. Ltd
- Instituto Bernabeu SL
- INVO Bioscience Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Monash IVF Group Ltd.
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- Virtus Health Ltd.
- Vitrolife AB
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
