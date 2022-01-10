Fertility Services Market to grow by USD 5.27 Bn | North America to Emerge as Major Market | Technavio

Purchase our full report to know the exact growth variance and future growth opportunities in the market.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising prevalence of late parenthood, increase in fertility tourism, and the rising number of fertility clinics will drive the growth of the fertility services market during the forecast period. In addition, the rising cases of prostate cancer is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. However, high complication rates and ethical, legal, and social issues in fertility services might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the fertility services market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Service, the market is classified into Treatment services, Testing and storage services, and Others. The market witnessed maximum demand for treatment services in 2020. The market growth in the segment will significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 33% of the global market share. The growth of the fertility services market in North America is driven by the presence of a well-established healthcare system that provides high-quality fertility services, primarily through infertility clinics and hospitals. Also, the high concentration of dominant vendors is contributing to the regional market growth.

Fertility Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

