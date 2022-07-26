Fertility Testing Devices Market to Record 5.2% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories & AdvaCare Pharma - Technavio

Fertility Testing Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our fertility testing devices market report covers the following areas:

Fertility Testing Devices Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The key factor driving growth in the fertility testing devices market is the rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women.

In Mexico , the mean age of women at first childbirth was 20-24 years. In Ireland , Italy , South Korea , Spain , and Switzerland , the average age of women at first childbirth was 30-34 years. In Hungary , Latvia , Lithuania , Poland , the Slovak Republic, Turkey , and the US, the average age of women at first childbirth was 25-29 years. Delayed childbearing due to the high prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), ruptured uterus, amniotic fluid embolism, and delayed parenting are some of the reasons for late pregnancies. Delaying parenthood can cause broad implications on maternal and child health as well as a decline in fertility rates. Thus, the rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women is expected to drive the growth of the global fertility testing devices market.

Major Challenges

The stringent regulatory bodies will be a major challenge for the fertility testing devices market during the forecast period.

Factors such as faulty device designs, malfunction of the devices, and precision and accuracy error rates are some of the issues associated with fertility testing devices, causing misdiagnosis and improper patient management and treatment. Hence, stringent government regulations are imposed on the manufacturing of fertility testing devices. Different regulatory bodies are appointed to guide fertility testing device manufacturers and marketers. Regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Union (EU) authorities play a major role in approving these devices and their components. The regulatory requirement in each country with different formalities can strain a company's financial status, especially when it comes to medical devices. Meeting stringent government guidelines can slow down the launch of products in the market, thereby limiting the sales revenue of vendors.

Fertility Testing Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Ovulation Predictor Kits



Fertility Monitors



Male Fertility Testing Devices

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Fertility Testing Devices Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Fertility Testing Devices Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports:

The IVF devices and consumables market share is expected to increase to USD 1.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%.

share is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. The POC hematology diagnostics market share is expected to reach an estimated USD 1.46 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 9.06%.

Fertility Testing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 153.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AdvaCare Pharma, Alfa Scientific Designs Inc, Ava AG, Babystart Ltd., bioZhena Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, Get Stix Inc., Medical Electronic Systems LLC, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., PREGMATE, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Quanovate Tech Inc., Quidel Corp., Samplytics Technologies Pvt Ltd., Tempdrop Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., UEBE Medical GmbH, and Valley Electronics AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Ovulation predictor kits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Ovulation predictor kits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Ovulation predictor kits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Ovulation predictor kits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Ovulation predictor kits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fertility monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fertility monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fertility monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fertility monitors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fertility monitors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Male fertility testing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Male fertility testing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Male fertility testing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Male fertility testing devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Male fertility testing devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 90: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 92: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Alfa Scientific Designs Inc

Exhibit 94: Alfa Scientific Designs Inc - Overview



Exhibit 95: Alfa Scientific Designs Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Alfa Scientific Designs Inc - Key offerings

10.5 Ava AG

Exhibit 97: Ava AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Ava AG - Key offerings

10.6 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 99: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Geratherm Medical AG

Exhibit 104: Geratherm Medical AG - Overview



Exhibit 105: Geratherm Medical AG - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Geratherm Medical AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Geratherm Medical AG - Segment focus

10.8 Quanovate Tech Inc.

Exhibit 108: Quanovate Tech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Quanovate Tech Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Quidel Corp.

Exhibit 110: Quidel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Quidel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Quidel Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 113: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 116: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

10.11 UEBE Medical GmbH

Exhibit 117: UEBE Medical GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: UEBE Medical GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: UEBE Medical GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Valley Electronics AG

Exhibit 120: Valley Electronics AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Valley Electronics AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Valley Electronics AG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

