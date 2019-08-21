Ferulic Acid Market Size to hit US$ 86 Million by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ferulic acid market is segmented by type, application and geography. Based on different types, the market is segmented into synthesis & natural. Also, by application, the ferulic acid market is further bifurcated into food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical intermediates, and others. Based on geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of World.

Ferulic acid is a natural chemical discovered in plant cell walls, belonging to the hydroxycinnamic acid family. Ferulic acid is an effective compound (ubiquitous natural phytochemical) with powerful antioxidant characteristics. Its chemical name is C10H10O4, 4-Hydroxy-3-methoxycinnamic acid. As an effective free radical scavenger, ferulic acid was used as a food additive to avoid lipid peroxidation. Rice bran oil are used to extract ferulic acid in big amounts. As ferulic acid is a strong antioxidant, it slows down the aging process by decreasing free radicals on the skin. Ferulic acid also prevents us from sun damage and helps regenerate the already over-exposed skin. In fact, it enhances vitamin C and vitamin E's stabilization and effectiveness.

China is leading the worldwide ferulic acid market due to variables such as growing populations, enhanced packed food demand, increasing cosmetic use and surge in numerous disease incidences. North America holds the second-largest share of the worldwide ferulic acid industry. Increasing ferulic acid supply in North America is due to increased use of cosmetics, particularly sunscreens. Ferulic acid is extremely anti-oxidant in nature and is widely used in cosmetics preparing. Ferulic acid is the construction block for active pharmaceutical ingredient preparation. Due to growing pharmaceutical supply, ferulic acid demand to prepare distinct active pharmaceutical ingredients is rising; eventually pushing the worldwide ferulic acid industry. Due to its broad physiological role, ferulic acid is commonly used in meat. Increasing demand for packed meat products has fuelled the industry owing to quick and altering lifestyle. On the other hand, Europe accounts for a moderate share of the global ferulic acid market due to increased ferulic acid use in packed foods. Because of ferulic acid's physical feature of defending against coronary disease, reducing cholesterol levels and improving sperm viability, it is commonly eaten throughout Europe through different foods. The global ferulic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast time frame 2019 – 2026.

Rising demand for anti-aging products are anticipated to fuel worldwide ferulic acid market growth. Food industry in some region is also using ferulic acid as a preservative. Naturally, the antioxidant property of ferulic acid is not restricted to prevent wrinkles, but it also battles cancer and helps cure diabetes. Ferulic acid has a broad range of biological activities such as anti-inflammatory, transcriptional activation, antimicrobial, anti-allergic, antithrombotic, increased sperm viability, signal transduction, protein modification and gene expression. These flexible characteristics will definitely attract the pharmaceutical section that will boost the ferulic acid industry.

Natural Type Segment Held The Major Share In 2017

Natural ferulic acid, produced from crop plants and leaves, is readily available in nature. Natural ferulic acid is conjugated to cell wall, providing rigidity. In crops, ferulic acid is created by biological conversion. Natural ferulic acid is common in commelinid crops like pineapple, corn, oats and rice. Natural ferulic acid represents the largest share of the total ferulic acid market and is expected to grow healthily over the forecast period.

Synthesis production was around 677 MT in 2018, and market share was over 39 percent, and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR rate over the forecast period. Synthetic ferulic acid is produced by chemical synthesis and is acquired by rice bran oil synthesis and is commonly used in cosmetics manufacturing. Synthetic ferulic acid shows physical functionality as antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and hepatoprotective. Ferulic acid intake through meat and pharmaceuticals is considered to avoid liver and coronary illnesses. Synthetic ferulic acid is the second largest share of total ferulic acid and is expected to grow significantly.

Key Players

Principle players profiled in the report includes Shanghai Yuansen Medicine Raw Material Co Ltd, Hubei Yuancheng, Delekang, Healthful International, Xi'an App-Chem Bio(Tech)Co., Ltd, Top Pharm Chemical Group, Hunan HuachengBiotech,Inc., AnkangBeiyida Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Private Company, and Others.

