FESTIVAL OF FINE ARTS WRAPS UP 2021-22 SEASON WITH TRIO OF UPCOMING CONCERTS

LAKELAND, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Another season of incredible events is set to wrap up as the Festival of Fine Arts at Florida Southern College presents its final three performances of the 2022 Spring semester.

Up first is the Spring Choir Concert on April 12. It will feature Franz Schubert's Mass No. 2 in G Major, D. 167. The performance will be directed by Dr. MaryAnn Brilleslyper, who will lead the FSC Choral Program as they bring the Mass Ordinary to the stage along with several other selections from contemporary composers.

On April 21, the Spring Back Symphony Band will take the stage again under the direction of Jo Jossim, the Director of Bands, Music Education, Instrumental Studies and Associate Professor of Music at Florida Southern.

Finally, on April 26, the FSC Studio Orchestra will wrap up the semester along with the Florida Southern Jazz Ensemble.

Florida Southern Assistant Professor of Music and the Director of Orchestra and String Studies Dr. Martha Placeres, and Florida Southern Assistant Professor of Music and the Director of Jazz Studies, Dr. Jeffery Benatar will direct the performance.

The show will feature jazz inspired music for orchestra, jazz combo and big band selections, in addition to music written or arranged specifically for studio orchestra.

Each concert will be performed in Branscomb Auditorium and will be open to the public. The cost of admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children and is free for FSC faculty, staff and students with school ID.

For more information call 863-680-4296.

About Florida Southern College

