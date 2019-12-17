Festivities Come Early for MEGA Users: Storage Quotas Doubled

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MEGA The Privacy Company announced today that storage quotas for all paid accounts are being doubled immediately, in recognition of the increasing volume of photos and documents being uploaded by its business and personal users.

Stephen Hall, Executive Chairman of MEGA, said "The encrypted cloud storage provided by MEGA has become really popular with a wide range of users, from individuals uploading their mobile phone photos to businesses storing critical files and backups."

MEGA puts its 160 million users' right to privacy and usability at the forefront of all developments of its encrypted cloud storage and encrypted text/voice/video chat. MEGA provides Privacy by Design, as only the users hold the keys to their stored files and chats.

While MEGA continues to develop and build innovative features for its large and growing base of loyal, privacy-conscious users, it also ensures that subscription prices remain competitive.

For all MEGA users - whether they celebrate Hanukkah, St. Nicholas Day, Yule, Kwanzaa, Festivus, Three Kings' Day, Winter Solstice, Christmas, or any other holiday - the festive season has arrived early.

Storage quotas for paid plans* will now be

PRO LITE €4.99 per month or €49.99 per year 400 GB PRO I €9.99 per month or €99.99 per year 2 TB PRO II €19.99 per month or €199.99 per year 8 TB PRO III €29.99 per month or €299.99 per year 16 TB

*Business accounts continue with unlimited storage (subject to genuine business use limits).

With its revised prices, MEGA's paid plan for 2 TB storage offers a competitive service.

The doubled storage space applies to both new and existing PRO users. Enjoy the festive season (and the future) twice as much, with MEGA The Privacy Company.

Store securely. Chat securely. Subscribe now - https://mega.nz/pro

About MEGA

MEGA's end-to-end encrypted cloud storage and chat service has stored more than 66 billion files for over 160 million users in 250 countries / territories.

MEGA is accessible in multiple languages from desktop (Windows, macOS and Linux) and Android / iOS mobile apps.

User files are stored in secure facilities in Europe or in countries (such as New Zealand) that the European Commission has determined to have an adequate level of protection under Article 45 of the GDPR, depending where the user based. No user files are stored in, or made available from, the United States of America.

MEGA The Privacy Company was architected around the simple fact that cryptography, for it to be accepted and used, must not interfere with usability. MEGA is accessible without prior software installs and remains the only cloud storage provider with browser-based high-performance end-to-end encryption. Today, millions of business and personal users rely on MEGA to securely and reliably store and serve petabytes of data. We believe that this success is the result of MEGA's low barrier to entry to a more secure cloud.

For more information see https://mega.nz

Twitter: @MEGAprivacy

Facebook: MEGAprivacy

Instagram: MEGA The Privacy Company

