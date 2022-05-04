Fetal Bovine Serum Market to Exceed US$ 1.6 Bn by 2031; Rise in Application in Cell Culture Products Propelling Revenue Growth, Finds TMR Study

Growing usage in human & animal vaccine production and in range of biopharmaceutical applications expanding profitable opportunities

Extensive R&D in cell media culture technologies underpin lucrative demand; Asia Pacific and North America remarkably lucrative markets

ALBANY, N.Y., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive adoption of fetal bovine serum in supplementation of cell and tissue culture systems in pharmaceutical and biotech industries has spurred the revenue possibilities. Profitable avenues in the fetal bovine serum market have rapidly expanded over the years on the back of enormous R&D in biopharmaceutical developments, such as biologics. A TMR study on the global fetal bovine serum market has projected the valuation to surpass US$ 1.6 Bn by 2031.

Growing usage in production of bioreactors, media, and reagents is bolstering the prospects of the fetal bovine serum market. Enormous rise of cell and tissue culture among research communities and diagnostic industries have spurred sales of products in the fetal bovine serum market, observed the TMR study. Rise in demand for antiviral drugs and vaccines has been expanding the avenue for investment in production of fetal bovine serum.

The fetal bovine serum market has been witnessing value-grab opportunities from rising on-demand production and supply in order to bridge the gap between the demand and the availability. Rise in research in cell culture systems and advancements in cell-based assay techniques are bolstering the revenue potential of the fetal bovine serum market.

Key Findings of Fetal Bovine Serum Market Study

Substantial Demand for Cell Culture Products in Biotech & Pharmaceutical Industries Underpins Vast Avenues: Widespread demand for cell culture products has spurred the use of animal serum such as fetal bovine serum. Supplementation of basal culture media with fetal bovine serum has become an indispensable for growth of cell culture products. Rising use of advanced cell culture media in biopharmaceutical applications has boosted the fetal bovine serum market.

Bovine-derived materials are gathering traction in vaccine research and manufacturing where the serum is used as a supplement in the growth media. The application has created an incredible avenue in the fetal bovine serum market, notes a TMR study. Over the past several decades, fetal bovine serum has been preferred over synthetic and natural growth supplements. Growing number of human vaccines prepared using fetal bovine serum has propelled sizable opportunities for revenue generation for players in the market. Expansion of Biotech Sector to Offer Incremental Avenues: Strides made in biotech sector have played a key role in enriching the landscape of the fetal bovine serum market. Biotechnology applications of cell culture media have been expanding the revenue potential of companies in the market.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Key Drivers

Remarkable growth of the applications of cell and tissue culture in diagnostics, research, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries is a key driver for the commercialization of products in the fetal bovine serum market

Growing R&D spending on biologics and vaccine development has been enriching the value chain of the fetal bovine serum market

Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is expected to hold a leading share of the global fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period. Enormous demand for fetal serum media in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics industries has underpinned massive profitable avenues, which has fueled revenue growth.

is expected to hold a leading share of the global fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period. Enormous demand for fetal serum media in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics industries has underpinned massive profitable avenues, which has fueled revenue growth. The share of Asia Pacific in the global fetal bovine serum market is estimated to increase during the forecast period. Expansion of lucrative avenues in the Asia Pacific market is fueled by rise in investments in cell culture products, especially in the emerging economies.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the fetal bovine serum market are Zen-Bio, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, TCS Biosciences Ltd., PAN Biotech GmbH, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, Danaher (Cytiva), Bio-techne (Atlanta Biologicals), Captivate Bio, and ANZCO Foods (Bovogen Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.)

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Segmentation

Fetal Bovine Serum Market, by Application

Drug Discovery

Cell Media Culture

In Vitro Fertilization

Human & Animal vaccine production

Diagnostics

Others

Fetal Bovine Serum Market, by End-user

Research & Academic Institutes

Industry (Pharma, Biotech, etc.)

Healthcare Facilities

Fetal Bovine Serum Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

