Fetch Rewards Hires Former Chief Technology Officer of Shipt, David Berk, to Fill its CTO Role

MADISON, Wis., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Rewards, the app that helps millions of shoppers save on purchases of groceries and other household essentials, announced today that it has hired David Berk to be its Chief Technology Officer. A tech industry veteran, Berk will focus on setting and executing the technical vision for Fetch as it further expands its user base and fosters its relationships with the world's largest consumer companies.

David Berk, CTO of Fetch Rewards

"David has deep expertise in scaling technology platforms and he will be a great asset to Fetch as we look to engage with our ever-expanding user base. I'm excited by his forward thinking and concepts related to making Fetch a world class platform for consumers and our brand partners," said Wes Schroll, founder and CEO of Fetch Rewards.

Berk, 48, joins Fetch from Shipt where he led the grocery delivery company as Chief Technology Officer. Shipt was acquired by Target in 2018 where it now powers same day delivery efforts nationwide. Prior to Shipt, Berk helped launch Spotlight Search at Apple, the world's second largest search engine used by over 400 million iOS and MacOS users daily. Much of the initial technology was developed at Topsy Labs, acquired by Apple in 2013, where Berk served as Vice President, Operations.

"I was drawn to Fetch for many reasons, primary among them was the company's having already achieved fantastic growth and product-market fit," said Berk. "Helping people save money and delivering millions of tiny, joyful experiences while building world class technology is an amazing opportunity."

In the first four months of this year, Fetch Rewards has already delivered more than $21 million in savings to consumers who have scanned over 130 million receipts on the app. The company anticipates increased use and is developing ways to advocate for consumers adjusting to new economic realities. Fetch works with hundreds of leading brands from such companies as Kraft Heinz, Unilever, MillerCoors, Pepsi, and Abbott Nutrition.

A resident of Oakland CA, Berk earned his MBA from Columbia University and Bachelors of Science in Computer Science from DePaul University.

About Fetch Rewards

Headquartered in Madison, Wis. with offices in Chicago, New York City and San Francisco, Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer loyalty app in its category. With nearly 8 million downloads since launching in 2017 and more than 3 million active users, Fetch Rewards has processed more than 340 million receipts to date and has delivered nearly $54 million in savings to its shoppers.

By working directly with hundreds of popular brands, Fetch Rewards gives shoppers access to savings on thousands of products, whenever and wherever they are purchased. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than 400,000 five-star reviews from happy shoppers. Download the app and visit https://www.fetchrewards.com for more information.

