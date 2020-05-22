Fetch Rewards Hires Groupon Veteran David Jesse as Chief Product Officer

MADISON, Wis., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Rewards, the category-leading app that helps millions of shoppers save of purchases of groceries and other household essentials, has hired David Jesse to be its Chief Product Officer. Jesse's role is to lead the product team with a focus on innovation, design and the ongoing refinement of the Fetch Rewards platform.

David Jesse, Chief Product Officer at Fetch Rewards

Wes Schroll, founder and CEO of Fetch Rewards, said: "David makes a fantastic addition to our leadership team, and I'm thrilled that he's applying his proven skill set to ensure that we provide a world-class mobile experience that benefits our customers and brand partners."

Jesse, 48, was formerly employed by Groupon where he spent eight years as a product executive and was the company's first head of product management and design. He and his team helped Groupon scale to handle tens of millions of users spending billions of dollars on the platform. In earlier roles, Jesse served as Vice President of Product Management and Business Analytics at Gaia Interactive, and he spent seven years at eBay in a variety of roles.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Fetch Family and work to continue making our app even more valuable for consumers and partners," Jesse said. "We have an amazing team and foundation to build on."

In the first four months of this year, Fetch Rewards has already delivered more than $21 million in savings to consumers who have scanned over 130 million receipts on the app. The company anticipates increased use and is developing ways to advocate for consumers adjusting to new economic realities. Fetch works with hundreds of leading brands from such companies as Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, MolsonCoors, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

Born in Madison, Jesse attended Stanford University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in quantitative economics and an MBA from Stanford's Graduate School of Business. He serves as a senior product advisor and coach, both independently and with Prodify. In his free time enjoys playing and coaching soccer. Jesse resides in Chicago and is a father of three.

About Fetch Rewards

Headquartered in Madison, Wis. with offices in Chicago, New York City and San Francisco, Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer loyalty app in its category. With nearly 8 million downloads since launching in 2017 and more than 3 million active users, Fetch Rewards has processed more than 340 million receipts to date and has delivered nearly $54 million in savings to its shoppers.

By working directly with hundreds of popular brands, Fetch Rewards gives shoppers access to savings on thousands of products, whenever and wherever they are purchased. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than 400,000 five-star reviews from happy shoppers. Download the app and visit https://www.fetchrewards.com for more information.

