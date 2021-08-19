FetchFind Partners with World Pet Association, Cintas

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the needs of a pet industry reinventing, and innovating, FetchFind, the leader in pet industry B2B education and content, announces two partnerships that will further elevate industry best practices.

FetchFind has teamed up with Cintas Corporation, which provides uniforms, mats, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers and more to help businesses open their doors with confidence. "Cintas is committed to providing FetchFind and this industry with products and services that help them keep their employees safe and looking their best so they can focus on taking great care of their clients and pets," Mike Olszak, Enterprise Global Account Manager with Cintas.

FetchFind will launch with a First Aid Basics Badge, the first of an ongoing series of content training badges focused on the safety and well-being of pet industry employees and best facility management practices designed for pet industry businesses, including dog daycares, veterinary hospitals, and manufacturing facilities.

Second, FetchFind partnered with the World Pet Association (WPA), the Monrovia, Calif.-based leading pet trade organization, to build a content library specifically designed to support pet retailers. The FetchFind + WPA Badges cover topics ranging from Effective Employee Scheduling to Reading a P&L to Holiday Readiness.

"When the WPA hired me to create a Member Services division I immediately turned to FetchFind to create our education program." Says Pete Risano, VP of WPA member services. "My job is all about bringing real value to our constituents and I knew FetchFind was the one that could be counted on to thoughtfully deliver education with a depth and professionalism unparalleled in the industry."

FetchFind is leveraging world-class partners to complement its subscription-based content in the form of Badges, the company's proprietary online courses that learners earn via gamification.

"With our two newest partnerships, FetchFind continues to elevate the petcare industry," says FetchFind founder and CEO Jamie Damato Migdal. "We are committed to engaging with market leaders from inside and outside of the petcare industry to provide our subscribers with rich and relevant content. We are working with not only the biggest names in petcare but also connecting the petcare industry to leaders and best practices in other industries."

Developed in 2016 by pet care industry veterans, Chicago-based FetchFind is an award-winning, subscription-based digital education platform designed to serve the entire pet industry to elevate their workforce through state-of-the-art content and marketplace offers.

Contact Name: Jamie Damato Migdal

Organization: FetchFind

Phone Number: 312-394-9957

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FetchFind