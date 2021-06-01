FETV Names Jaclyn Rann Cohen Executive Vice President of Content Acquisitions and Strategy

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV announced today Jaclyn Rann Cohen has been named Executive Vice President of Content Acquisitions and Strategy. Cohen will be based in New York and report to Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President.

Cohen brings decades of experience and industry knowledge to the newly-created position at FETV. A 20+ year veteran of Viacom, most recently Cohen served as EVP Content Strategy and Acquisitions at TV Land, where she oversaw network content strategy across platforms, negotiated series and movie acquisition deals, and helped develop and launch many successful original series, including Hot in Cleveland and Younger.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to join Drew, Adam, and the team as we work to grow FETV by curating and delivering a best-in-class experience for both our viewers and our partners," said Cohen.

"We are thrilled to add Jaci to our team," said President and CEO Drew Sumrall. "Her expertise, professionalism, and deep industry relationships in content acquisition will significantly enhance FETV's programming for years to come."

About FETV

FETV (Family Entertainment Television) is available nationwide to over 50 million households through DirecTV (channel 323), Dish Network (channel 82), Spectrum, Verizon FiOS (channel 245), AT&T U-verse (channel 578), Sling TV, VIDGO, Comcast (select markets), and dozens of other cable systems. FETV is dedicated to providing American

households with … Real. Family. Entertainment.™

Contact:

Angela Grabowski

[email protected]

SOURCE FETV