Fetzer Raises Its Glass to the Campaign for a #WhiteWineEmoji

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8255952-fetzer-white-wine-emoji/

Fetzer's engaging "I Want My White Wine Emoji" video is at the heart of the vintner's efforts to generate awareness and enthusiasm for the #WhiteWineEmoji campaign. Already viewed more than 33,000 times, the animated video highlights missed opportunities to pair a variety of items—from white wine-friendly foods like fish to day trips to sunny beaches—with the white wine emoji. Fetzer also brings the campaign to life on its website, which sheds light on the international effort for the #WhiteWineEmoji and invites fans to express their support by visiting whitewineemoji.net to get involved.

"White wine drinkers everywhere should have an appropriate symbol for their favorite beverage," said Rodrigo Maturana, Vice President of Marketing for Fetzer Vineyards and flagship label Fetzer, of the winery's efforts supporting the campaign. "With 146 million cases of white wine consumed in the U.S. last year, 1 we believe you should have the #WhiteWineEmoji at hand to express yourself authentically--whether you're sipping white wine because the season or occasion demands it, or simply because it's your go-to."

Toast the Campaign with Fetzer's Iconic White Wine Collection



For supporters of the universal emoji language—which allows users to connect and share thoughts, emotions and virtual toasts when only a picture will do—the #WhiteWineEmoji campaign aims to fix the digital divide white wine fans face when posting about this popular wine style. As the winery that introduced the iconic Sundial Chardonnay—today sold in all 50 U.S. states and around the world—back in the 1980s, Fetzer is a natural fit to lend its voice to the campaign for a white wine emoji. Today celebrating its 50th anniversary of Earth-friendly winegrowing, Fetzer crafts several widely available, consumer-favorite white wines perfect for digital toasts:

Fetzer Sundial Chardonnay, California In an era when heavily oaked Chardonnays were favored, Fetzer took more than a few risks when Sundial debuted in the 80s: the vintner blended Chardonnay with Muscat and Riesling to create the wine's signature fruity-yet-not-too-sweet palate, and left the wine virtually unoaked, creating a clean, refreshing Chardonnay more than 25 years before it became a celebrated style in the U.S.

In an era when heavily oaked Chardonnays were favored, Fetzer took more than a few risks when Sundial debuted in the 80s: the vintner blended Chardonnay with Muscat and Riesling to create the wine's signature fruity-yet-not-too-sweet palate, and left the wine virtually unoaked, creating a clean, refreshing Chardonnay more than 25 years before it became a celebrated style in the U.S. Fetzer Shaly Loam Gewürztraminer, Monterey County The #1-selling Gewürztraminer in America, Fetzer's Gewürztraminer is a perennial fall favorite thanks to heady aromatics and an off-dry style that make it a natural fit for the Thanksgiving table—or any time of year. From grapes grown in the cool-climate vineyards of Monterey County , the wine offers hallmark varietal character and notes of rosewater, orange blossom, baked pear, clove and cinnamon.

The #1-selling Gewürztraminer in America, Fetzer's Gewürztraminer is a perennial fall favorite thanks to heady aromatics and an off-dry style that make it a natural fit for the Thanksgiving table—or any time of year. From grapes grown in the cool-climate vineyards of , the wine offers hallmark varietal character and notes of rosewater, orange blossom, baked pear, clove and cinnamon. Fetzer Goosefoot Road Riesling, Monterey County Among the most-acclaimed U.S. Rieslings, Fetzer's Goosefoot Road Riesling offers a delicious alternative for fans looking to experiment beyond mainstream wine varietals. Fresh and lively, this lightly sweet white was a Platinum award-winner at the Sommelier Challenge, 2 and makes a terrific aperitif, picnic wine or companion to spicier fare of all sorts.

Among the most-acclaimed U.S. Rieslings, Fetzer's Goosefoot Road Riesling offers a delicious alternative for fans looking to experiment beyond mainstream wine varietals. Fresh and lively, this lightly sweet white was a Platinum award-winner at the Sommelier Challenge, and makes a terrific aperitif, picnic wine or companion to spicier fare of all sorts. Fetzer Echo Ridge Sauvignon Blanc , California Among the fastest-growing varietals, Sauvignon Blanc is in vogue like never before—making its fans more than ever in need of a #WhiteWineEmoji. Fetzer's Sauvignon Blanc pairs classic varietal notes like key lime and lemongrass with exotic flavors of white peaches and citrus blossoms. This versatile wine hits the mark just as easily on Netflix and chill nights as on most outdoor occasions.

Since its debut on National White Wine Day August 4th, the global campaign for a #WhiteWineEmoji has generated significant attention, with white wine purveyors and fans alike coming together to celebrate the possibility of a white wine glass joining the emoji roster at last. After all, there's an emoji for just about everything these days—and fans shouldn't have to settle for the red wine emoji when raising a glass of Fetzer Gewürztraminer. Supporters are invited to share Fetzer's "I Want My White Wine Emoji" video on Facebook and join the conversation there and on Instagram with the hashtags #WhiteWineEmoji and #Fetzer, and to learn more at fetzer.com/whitewineemoji.

1 SOURCE: Shanken's IMPACT Databank Review and Forecast, The U.S. Wine Market, 2018 Edition.



2 2014 Fetzer Goosefoot Road Riesling, Platinum Award, 2017 Sommelier Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition

About Fetzer



Since our inception 50 years ago, Fetzer has stood by the simple philosophy that what's good for the Earth is good for the grape, and what's good for the grape is good for the wine. Earning over 30 best buy or best value designations over the past three years,* our collection is grounded in the character of American classics like Fetzer Valley Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon, Sundial Chardonnay, and Shaly Loam Gewürztraminer, iconic wines standing for quality and sustainable practices. Founder and pioneer Barney Fetzer remains our inspiration, having set a standard 50 years ago for thoughtful farming and excellence in the cellar. www.fetzer.com



* Best Buys: Connoisseur's Guide to California Wine, The Tasting Panel, Wine & Spirits, Wine Enthusiast, Wine Spectator; 8/1/15-7/31/18.

SOURCE Fetzer