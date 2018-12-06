Fetzer Vineyards COO Cindy DeVries Named “Green Personality of the Year”

For nearly a decade, UK-based alcohol beverage journal, The Drinks Business, has presented its annual Green Awards to companies and individuals who are leading the industry in sustainability and environmental performance. DeVries' honor reflects growing recognition of the influence a local winery is having on global efforts to promote sustainable business practices and climate health.

The Drinks Business noted that it awarded DeVries its personality honor in 2018 for her "single-minded drive to ensure one business lives and breathes sustainability. Working within a major producer of organic and biodynamic grapes, she has devoted 25 years to this business, furthering its commitment to environmentally responsible winegrowing, while successfully navigating two changes in ownership."

This most recent accolade caps several years of growing recognition for sustainability efforts at Fetzer Vineyards under DeVries' leadership in this area, including receipt of seven sustainability-focused awards in 2017-2018: Ceres' Golden State Warrior Award for leadership in supporting climate-smart policy initiatives; Environmental Leader's Project of the Year award for adopting the BioFiltro BIDA® System for wastewater treatment; the Drinks Business' 2017 Amorim Sustainability and Water Management awards; a United Nation's 2017 Momentum for Change Climate Solutions Award for innovative and scalable global climate action; a B Lab 2018 "Best for the World" Changemaker award; and the 2018 Governor's Environmental and Economic Leadership Award (GEELA).

About Fetzer Vineyards

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018, Fetzer Vineyards was founded in 1968 by Barney Fetzer in Mendocino County, California. An award-winning purveyor of wines and spirits spanning multiple origins and available in more than 50 countries worldwide, Fetzer Vineyards is a leader in sustainable business practices, organic winegrowing, and craftsmanship in the cellar.

In addition to robust offerings under the winery's flagship Fetzer label, the winery also crafts the leading wine from organic grapes, Bonterra Organic Vineyards, named American Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast magazine in 2016. Other California offerings include Adorada, Anthony's Hill, Jekel Vineyards, Sanctuary Wines and 1000 Stories, the original Bourbon barrel-aged wine. Part of global winery Viña Concha y Toro, Fetzer Vineyards imports iconic South American wines such as Chile's most-acclaimed wine, Don Melchor, as well as the Cono Sur, Viña Maipo, Marques de Casa Concha, Casillero del Diablo and Frontera labels from Chile, in addition to Argentina's Trivento Reserve. Recently, Fetzer Vineyards entered the ultra-luxury wine and spirits category by forging a partnership with Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. to sell its historic craft rye whiskey.

