Fetzer® Wine Puts Sustainability in Spotlight in New Packaging, Debuting in Time for Earth Day

Debuting across the Fetzer collection, the package refresh includes updated graphics, colors and tagline, and a reimagining of Fetzer's hallmark tree icon, enhanced with a water drop to signal a heritage of resource conservation. The new tagline, "Building a better tomorrow, since 1968," is a nod to Fetzer's sustainable roots and regenerative approach to business, while the winery's foundational B Corp Certification is prominently called out on the capsule and back label. Driving support for the package update is a refreshed website and 360-degree communications campaign.

"While Fetzer has long been known as a champion of sustainability, the enhanced package allows us to truly embody what it means to lead with purpose," said Rodrigo Maturana, senior vice president of marketing for Fetzer Vineyards. "Dialing up the prominence of B Corp Certification and enhancing our sustainability messaging with easy-to-read icons enables us to quickly convey our better business commitments and stand out at shelf for today's busy consumers."

Unlike other wines in the commercial popular segment, Fetzer offers sustainability within reach for shoppers who find products grounded in good in every aisle, and expect this same values-aligned offering from wine. Fetzer proudly carries the globally recognized B Corp Certification—the B stands for "benefit," and refers to benefiting workers, the community, customers and the environment—as well as TRUE Zero Waste and CarbonNeutral® certifications, each now clearly called out on the back label.

Research shows that nearly six in 10 consumers are willing to change their shopping habits to reduce environmental impact,1 and 87% of Gen Y and 94% of Gen Z believe companies should address urgent social and environmental issues.2 "It's exciting to be able to transparently highlight our verified performance across impact areas right on the package of our flagship wine," noted Jessica Baum, director of regenerative development and sustainability for Fetzer Vineyards. "As consumers continue to call for brands to demonstrate social and environmental accountability, we are going beyond business and packaging as usual to show the good inside."

At the helm of Fetzer winemaking today is Margaret Leonardi, recently named to the North Bay Business Journal's 2021 40 Under 40 list of notable executives in the North Coast. Part of the Fetzer winemaking family since 2015, Margaret has overseen Fetzer's acclaimed white wines in recent years, garnering more than 20 Best Buy commendations from respected wine critics,3 and was named head winemaker of the Fetzer label this year.

"This is an exciting moment in Fetzer's history, and I am proud to embark on the next chapter of the brand's enduring legacy in California," said Margaret. "It feels good to know we are creating delicious wines that people love, while helping to build a more sustainable future." Under Margaret's stewardship, the Fetzer line today includes:

Gewürztraminer (SRP $10 ): the #1 Gewürztraminer in the U.S.; off-dry and aromatic, from cool-climate California sites;

): the #1 Gewürztraminer in the U.S.; off-dry and aromatic, from cool-climate sites; Sauvignon Blanc (SRP $8 ): a crisp and zesty white from vineyards in Chile's Central Valley;

): a crisp and zesty white from vineyards in Central Valley; Pinot Grigio (SRP $8 ): bright and fresh and perfect for picnics, from select California vineyards;

): bright and fresh and perfect for picnics, from select vineyards; Riesling (SRP $10 ): a delicate and expressive cool-climate sipper with sourcing that includes Monterey ;

): a delicate and expressive cool-climate sipper with sourcing that includes ; Chardonnay (SRP $8 ): a beloved California Chardonnay known for its balanced style, fresh fruit character and subtle richness;

): a beloved California Chardonnay known for its balanced style, fresh fruit character and subtle richness; Merlot (SRP $8 ): a vivid, red fruit-driven varietal with a silky-smooth texture, from California vineyards;

): a vivid, red fruit-driven varietal with a silky-smooth texture, from vineyards; Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $8 ): dark-fruited with rich oak tones, from select California vineyards.

View the collection and dive into Fetzer's sustainability story at fetzer.com, and follow Fetzer's grounded in good practices online at Instagram and Facebook.

About Fetzer

Part of the largest certified B Corp winery in the U.S., Fetzer is building a better tomorrow by making quality wines with a conscience and putting people and planet first. Embodying the B Corp ethos to use business as a force for good, Fetzer crafts delicious, go-to wines that minimize environmental impacts and elevate social responsibility. Winemaker Margaret Leonardi—the first woman to lead winemaking for Fetzer in its 50-plus-year history—balances a thirst for innovation with a dedication to quality in every glass of Fetzer wine. Her acclaimed collection of any-occasion offerings includes the #1 Gewürztraminer in the U.S., a beloved California Chardonnay, a trio of bright whites—Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio and Riesling—a richly textured Merlot and a bold Cabernet Sauvignon. Every sip is a step toward a more sustainable future. Learn more at fetzer.com.

