Feuerstein Kulick Advises Navy Capital in 4Front Ventures Closings of $5.8 Million U.S. Private Placement

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company") closed a raise of approximately $5.8 million U.S. in a private placement of convertible debt led by Navy Capital. The financing was upsized from the previously announced commitments for $4 million U.S., with the incremental capital coming mostly from existing shareholders. The Notes have an annual coupon of 5%, paid-in-kind, and will mature on February 28, 2022. The Notes are exchangeable into subordinate voting shares at a conversion price of $0.25 U.S. Some lenders were issued a debenture which exchanges a portion of their existing equity investments into a security intended to mimic the liquidity preference found in a preferred equity.

Navy Capital is represented by Jeff Schultz, Samantha Gleit, and Todd Cohen at Feuerstein Kulick LLP, a boutique law firm that represents clients in all aspects of the legal cannabis space, including investors, funds, leading technology and ancillary companies, brands, license holders, and operators.

4Front is a cannabis company designed for long-term success and built upon battle-tested operating capabilities at scale, experienced and committed leadership, and a strategic asset base. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the value chain. 4Front has invested heavily to assemble a comprehensive collection of management skills and hands-on operating expertise to capitalize on the unique growth opportunity being afforded by the increased legalization of cannabis.

Contact [email protected]

