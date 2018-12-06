Feuji, Inc. Collaborates with Canon Information & Imaging Solutions, Inc.

Manohar Reddy, Founder and CEO of Feuji said, "The new relationship will enable Feuji to market world class solutions that will help our clients thrive as they move towards automation and going paperless by leveraging quality solutions from an industry leader like Canon."

"We are excited to collaborate with Feuji, and leverage the company's established position in the market to bring value to mutual clients by providing cutting edge solutions that automate the clients' complex business processes and enable them to take greater control of their operations, cash, and risks," said Dennis Amorosano, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Canon Information and Imaging Solutions.

About Feuji, Inc.

Feuji is a global technology and cloud services company with operations in multiple geographies and specialization across various domains. They deliver cloud CRM solutions on Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics platforms, Analytics as a Service, Proposal Writing, Supply Chain Management and Strategic Staffing - all of which have a measurable positive impact on their clients' business and bottom-line. Feuji operates in USA, India, Costa Rica, Romania and Bulgaria. Additional information can be found at www.feuji.com .

About Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc.

Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. (CIIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., brings together Canon's world-class imaging technologies and information management expertise to assist organizations in achieving their digital transformation objectives. With a focus on innovation, CIIS's software development and solutions delivery capabilities scale across several practice areas: Business Process Automation - including Procure-to-Pay & Order-to-Cash automation, Document Solutions, Information Management Services with a focus on content capture, management and collaboration, and Security and Infrastructure Management. With expertise in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics, CIIS deploys its solutions in partnership with leading technology providers and offers comprehensive consulting and professional services that are trusted by organizations of all sizes. Additional information about the company, its programs and mission can be found at ciis.canon.com.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc.