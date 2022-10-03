FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market -- APAC to have 51% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will register an incremental growth of USD 312.85 million between 2021 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Request Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026

The global FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings market is fragmented. The market comprises limited international and regional players. The major vendors in this market are 3M Co., AFT Fluorotec Ltd., AGC Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Daikin Industries Ltd., DFV Australia, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Innocoat Systems I Pvt. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., M. J. Coaters Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Tnemec Co. Inc., VAIBHAVI ENTERPRISES, and Unova Paint Products Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Most prominent vendors in the market are diversified and category-focused. Vendors operating in the market are trying to increase their sales by offering personalization options for products. The global FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market competition among the vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Although the growth in demand from APAC and Europe will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Water-based



Solvent-based



Powder-based

The FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market share growth by the water-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Water-based coatings have the largest share in the global FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market. Due to their low toxicity and flammability, water-based coating technologies are used on surfaces. In comparison to solvent-borne coatings, less water-based coating material is needed to cover the same amount of floor space. Water-based coating technologies contain low emissions of harmful air pollutants (HAP) and volatile organic compounds (VOC). These factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing usage of material in the residential and non-residential sectors will facilitate the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market vendors

Related Reports:

FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2022-2026 $312.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AFT Fluorotec Ltd., AGC Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Daikin Industries Ltd., DFV Australia, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Innocoat Systems I Pvt. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., M. J. Coaters Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Tnemec Co. Inc., VAIBHAVI ENTERPRISES, and Unova Paint Products Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

