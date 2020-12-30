FEVO Partners With Shriners Hospitals For Children To Secure Masks For Patient Families

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO, an e-commerce technology company reimagining the online shopping experience, is proud to announce its support of Shriners Hospitals for Children®. As a philanthropic corporate partner of Shriners, FEVO is committed to the pediatric healthcare system's compassionate, wraparound care for patients and their families. Using the FEVO purchasing platform, individuals can gift facemasks to specific Shriners Hospitals for Children care locations that will be distributed to Shriners' patients and family members.

Shriners Hospitals for Children®, a network of non-profit medical facilities in North America and Mexico aims to transform children's lives through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay in a positive family centered environment. In 2019, Shriners treated 145,608 children across the nation.

By integrating FEVO's proprietary social commerce technology, a user can simply select the number of masks he or she would like to gift, select a specific Shriners Hospitals for Children care location, and pay for them all in one easy process. After buying, FEVO allows for easily sharing your purchase online to inspire your social community to join in on the giving spirit and support Shriners Hospitals for Children.

"As a pediatric healthcare system, Shriners Hospitals encourage its patients and families to follow current health guidelines regarding the COVID pandemic. Shriners Hospitals for Children locations will provide these masks to patients and their families for their personal protection when they arrive for their medical appointments, a kind gesture made possible by generous individuals. We appreciate FEVO for this campaign to provide masks for our patients and families"

"To come together as a community with a common goal for good, it doesn't get better than that. This type of partnership is exactly why I started FEVO," said FEVO founder and CEO, Ari Daie. "Providing face masks to Shriners Hospitals for Children's patients and their families is a perfect way for us all to extend the giving season and remember what we need to do right now: take care of one another."

FEVO is asking people to join their mission to help purchase and gift at least one million masks for use. One box of 50 masks costs $11.99, shipping included. To gift masks to Shriners patients and their families, go to – (INSERT LINK)

About FEVO:

FEVO is socializing the online shopping cart. An e-commerce technology that integrates with any brand, FEVO simplifies every transaction and enables consumers to share purchases, allowing friends and groups to pay individually and share experiences collectively.



About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our health care system provides advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay. Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, please visit ShrinersHospitalsforChildren.org.

