FEX Global Australian Futures Exchange Deploys Itiviti's Tbricks Connectivity Solution

SYDNEY, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that the FEX Global Australian Futures Exchange (FEX Global) would rely on Itiviti's Tbricks connectivity solution to provide market participants with a high-performance gateway to trade derivatives.

Recently launched, Australian-based FEX Global offers centrally cleared futures and options for the energy, environmental, and commodity product classes. The exchange is focused on enabling the optimization of hedging and risk management for regional to global market participants by providing futures and options for both commodity and energy markets, as well as the emerging renewable energy and environmental markets.

"As a market operator, FEX Global strives to offer best-in-class technology solutions and trading products to the markets we serve," said Tom Price, CEO at FEX Global. "Itiviti was a clear choice for FEX Global. We aim at servicing our clients effectively. Itiviti offers both an experienced team and a suite of powerful derivatives trading tools recognized by the world's leading financial institutions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Itiviti to accelerate our growth in the region."

"We are delighted to be part of FEX Global's journey, empowering their offering with our derivatives platform. It is a further testament to Itiviti's continued technology investment and our extensive experience in delivering solutions to exchanges and advanced users," said Ofir Gefen, Head of Sales and Revenue, EMEA and APAC at Itiviti. "We see growing demand in the energy derivatives space, and the Itiviti team is proud to work with an innovative exchange like FEX Global to expand our energy solution offering."

Itiviti's award-winning Tbricks cross asset trading platform is built for change, enabling users to continuously deploy their proprietary knowledge and capitalize on the trends of tomorrow. Banks and trading firms rely on our solution to automate sophisticated strategies on diverse venues across the globe.

About FEX Global

FEX Global is an Australian based company that will provide and operate a range of energy, environmental and commodity based futures and options contracts focused primarily at servicing the Asia-Pacific region. Asian, US and European investors will have the opportunity to manage and trade risk that is more accurately aligned to the underlying energy and commodity raw materials that are produced, exported and consumed in the region.

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

