FFUPs Launches A Line of Unapologetically Indulgent Puffs

Semi-Historic Sour Cream & Onion - a crunchy and savory bite doused in classic sour cream & onion seasoning

- a crunchy and savory bite doused in classic sour cream & onion seasoning Professional Salt & Vinegar - an ideal balance of piquant and salty

- an ideal balance of piquant and salty Grocery Store Cheddar - the most craveable version of a classic cheddar puff

- the most craveable version of a classic cheddar puff Unambiguous Cinnamon Toast - coated with the warm, sweet, and nostalgic flavor of cinnamon sugar

- coated with the warm, sweet, and nostalgic flavor of cinnamon sugar Instant Hot Chocolate - reminiscent of classic hot-cocoa powder, this puff is sweet, with hints of chocolate and mini marshmallows

FFUPs are available for national shipping on FFUPs.com , and can be ordered in packs of six bags for $35 and twelve bags for $59. Follow along for further details at @eatFFUPs .

About FFUPs founder, Sam Tichnor

Sam Tichnor grew up in a family of entrepreneurs outside of Boston. A CPG veteran, Sam spent most of his career working at Harry's, the highly-disruptive men's personal care brand. While at Harry's, Sam had hands-on involvement with fundraising and strategic planning, in addition to projects ranging from retail launches, to in-house brand incubation as a member of Harry's Labs, and more. By 2020, Sam felt that he had gained a sharp perspective on how to build a brand in the modern era. After roaming the snack aisle in his local grocery store, Sam's idea for FFUPs was born. He noticed something was missing - a puffs brand that was not focused on health claims, with the flavor variety found in other snack categories. Sam has built FFUPs with the consumer in mind, as a groundbreaking snack brand with nostalgic and craveable flavors made for the junk-food connoisseur.

Contact:

Lexie Sparrow, [email protected]

SOURCE FFUPs