FGL Holdings Announces Date for Investment Portfolio Reposition Update for Investors

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG), a leading provider of fixed indexed annuities and life insurance, announced today that it will host its Investment Portfolio Reposition Update for institutional investors and analysts on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to noon ET.

The day's presentations will provide a high level F&G business and investment overview followed by a detailed discussion led by investment management partner, Blackstone, one of the world's leading asset managers.

Key speakers for the event will include

Chris Blunt , President & Chief Executive Officer, FGL Holdings

, President & Chief Executive Officer, FGL Holdings Raj Krishnan , Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, FGL Holdings

, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, FGL Holdings Bennett Goodman , Senior Managing Director, Blackstone; Co-Founder of GSO Capital Partners

Event information

A slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations web site at investors.fglife.bm/investors prior to the start of the event.

The general public is invited to access the F&G event one the following ways:

For internet webcast, visit investors.fglife.bm/investors at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register.

For conference call, dial 800.458.4148 (U.S. callers) or 323.794.2093 (International callers) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the event via webcast will be available after the call at investors.fglife.bm/investors.

A replay of the event via telephone will be available by dialing 888.203.1112 (U.S. callers) or 719.457.0820 (International callers). The access code is 9120980.

The replay information will be available through April 4, 2020.

About FGL Holdings

FGL Holdings — the F&G family of insurance companies — is committed to helping Americans prepare for and live comfortably in their retirement. Through its subsidiaries, F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products. FGL Holdings, domiciled in the Cayman Islands, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FG.

The FGL Holdings family of companies includes

F&G Life Insurance Company, an annuity and life insurance company based in Des Moines, IA

F&G Life Insurance Company of New York , an annuity and life insurance company doing business in New York

, an annuity and life insurance company doing business in F&G Re, a Bermuda -based reinsurer

For more information, please visit fglife.bm.

FGL Holdings Investor and Media Contact Information:

Jon Bayer

investors@fglife.bm; media@fglife.bm

515.204.2264

