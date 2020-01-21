FGL Holdings Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG), a leading provider of fixed indexed annuities and life insurance, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

A live webcast and conference call will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, financial supplement and presentation, will be available on the Investor Relations web site at investors.fglife.bm/investors.

Webcast, Conference Call and Replay Information

The event can be accessed the following ways:

For conference call, dial 800.263.0877 (U.S. callers) or 646.828.8143 (International callers). The access code is 8276409.

A replay of the event will be available through March 19, 2020 by dialing 888.203.1112 (U.S. callers) or 719.457.0820 (International callers). The access code is 8276409.

by dialing 888.203.1112 (U.S. callers) or 719.457.0820 (International callers). The access code is 8276409. For live and archived internet webcast, visit investors.fglife.bm/investors.

About FGL Holdings

FGL Holdings-the F&G family of insurance companies-is committed to helping Americans prepare for and live comfortably in their retirement. Through its subsidiaries, F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products. FGL Holdings, domiciled in the Cayman Islands, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FG. For more information, please visit www.fglife.bm.

FGL Holdings Investor and Media Contact Information:

Jon Bayer

investors@fglife.bm; media@fglife.bm

410.487.8898

