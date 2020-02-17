FHA-Food & Beverage and ProWine Asia (Singapore) 2020 postponed to later dates

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets is postponing the inaugural FHA-Food & Beverage event to a later date due to global travel concerns and the spill-over effects on the F&B industry in light of the latest developments regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. The event was originally scheduled to take place from 31 March - 3 April 2020 at Singapore Expo.

ProWine Asia (Singapore) 2020, held alongside FHA-Food & Beverage, co-organised by Messe Dusseldorf Asia and Informa Markets, will also be postponed.

Mr Martyn Cox, Event Director, Hospitality, Food & Beverage - Singapore, Informa Markets, said, "The situation is still evolving and we see this decision to postpone FHA-Food & Beverage and ProWine Asia (Singapore) 2020 as being in the best interests of our event attendees, partners and staff.

"Our focus now is to provide our exhibitors, event partners and registered visitors with the support they require as a result of this decision. We will continue to work in partnership with the relevant government authorities and agencies and take all further measures in accordance with the latest advisories published by the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of Manpower and the Singapore Tourism Board."

Ms Beattrice J. Ho, Project Director, ProWine Asia (Singapore), Messe Dusseldorf Asia, added, "We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all exhibitors and partners for supporting the exhibitions and are committed to working towards the best possible outcome. We are working actively with all partners to find a suitable alternative date."

Mr Alvin Lim, Executive Director, Brand and Customer Experience, SingEx Holdings, said, "Given the latest developments on COVID-19 in Singapore, and the health and safety risk concerns among the community thereof, Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria respects the decision made to postpone FHA-Food & Beverage and ProWine Asia (Singapore) 2020. Customer-centricity is at the heart of our business; we will continue to work together with Informa Markets, Messe Dusseldorf Asia, and our valued event partners to see through this predicament. We are part of a global meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry that has always stood together and shown great support for each other - and it is with this that we trust in the industry's resilience and ability to bounce back from whatever setbacks this outbreak may bring."

"We understand the decision by Informa Markets to postpone FHA-Food & Beverage and ProWine Asia (Singapore) 2020 in light of the COVID-19 situation. During this challenging period, the health and safety of locals, visitors and industry partners remain our priority. We are staying vigilant, strengthening our defences and monitoring the situation closely. STB stands firmly by our MICE industry, and we will work closely with organisers, industry stakeholders and relevant government agencies to support the continued success of both events," said Mr Andrew Phua, Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.

The FHA and ProWine Asia (Singapore) team will announce the new dates shortly and will be in touch with all confirmed exhibitors to discuss further logistics and planning. Participants may also contact enquiry@foodnhotelasia.com and info@prowineasia.com for urgent assistance.

"We seek industry's understanding and support of this decision. Our priority is to create the best possible environment for our industry and partners to conduct business, which includes carefully timing the best revised arrangements. In working with Singapore Expo & MAX Atria and other event partners to confirm revised dates, we stay focused on our goal to deliver a great customer experience for both the rescheduled events," said Mr Cox.

