FHA-Food & Beverage spotlights tech innovation and industry transformation in new FoodTech Zone

To showcase local capabilities and set an exemplary model for the industry in the region, the new FoodTech Zone at the upcoming FHA-Food & Beverage , held 31 March to 3 April 2020 at Singapore Expo will underline best-of-breed agriculture and food innovations that have been making waves across and beyond Singapore.

Visitors at the FoodTech Zone will get to see latest innovations in agri-tech, aqua-tech, food science, process, packaging and automation technologies, refrigeration and air-conditioning technology, transport storage, logistics, sustainable packaging and food waste, from exhibitors such as BioPak Sustainable Solutions, Detpak Packaging, D-Logic Refrigeration, Epromas International, Japan Seiko Glass, Mill Powder Tech, Multivac, Newtech Machinery, SEPA Korea Corp and TUV SUD PSB, amongst others.

Beyond the exhibits, visitors can stay on to catch additional features such as specialised showcases and seminars to keep engaged throughout. These features include:

"With the accelerated need for countries and regions in Asia to produce enough food in order to sustain rising populations, comes the demand for new and innovative ways to produce food locally, and preferably in an environmental-friendly way. In Asia we have already witnessed some instances of sustainable food production and packaging, and the new FoodTech Zone is therefore designed with the sole purpose of underlining some of the recent innovations and best practices by the industry for our attendees at FHA-Food & Beverage," said Mr. Martyn Cox, Event Director, FHA-Food & Beverage.

"A great brand should resonate with the ethos of today's modern consumer. Alternative protein, food waste, and environmental sustainability are more than just fads. These are relevant topics modern consumers truly care about, creating potential for tremendous growth in the food tech space," said Mr. Nadim Muzayyin, Analyst at DSG Consumer Partners -- a leading Southeast Asian & Indian consumer focused venture fund. "We are especially excited to be speaking at the Food Innovation Theatre and participating in the pitching panel at the FoodTech 4.0 pavilion at FHA-Food & Beverage. This is a great opportunity for everyone in the industry as we get to engage with new startups and young entrepreneurs who need the exposure and experience for their future growth."

Event At A Glance

FHA-Food & Beverage Date: 31 March - 3 April 2020 Venue: Singapore Expo Website: https://www.fhafnb.com/ Featuring: Food & Beverage; Food Ingredients; Food Processing & Packaging Technology; Wines & Spirits [co-located with ProWine Asia (Singapore)] Visitor Pre-registration: https://fhapwa.com/ Media re-registration https://www.foodnhotelasia.com/media-registration

About FHA-Food & Beverage, 31 March - 3 April 2020, Singapore Expo

The platform of choice for industry professionals, including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia to see and source for high quality, new-to-market food ingredients, drinks and fresh produce. More than 80 per cent of the 2,000 exhibitors participating in FHA-Food & Beverage are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from 70 countries and regions. ProWine Asia (Singapore), a satellite event of the highly successful ProWein in Dusseldorf, Germany, will return for its third edition alongside FHA-Food & Beverage.

FHA-Food & Beverage is expanded from FHA -- a mega event globally recognised for setting benchmarks as the leading authority and trendsetter for the food and hospitality markets in Asia. The event in 2018 drew 3,500 exhibitors, 72 international group pavilions and 82,000 trade attendees from 100 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.fhafnb.com.

About Informa Markets

FHA-Food & Beverage is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

