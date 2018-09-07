FHI Heat X Richard Bernstein: STARMAKER Book Launch Event at New York Fashion Week

NORWALK, Calif., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5th, NYFW kicked into high gear with the celebration of Mauricio and Roger Padilha's latest Rizzoli book -- Richard Bernstein: STARMAKER, Andy Warhol's Cover Artist. Sponsored by FHI Heat, a world-renowned provider of professional hair care products and styling tools, the PUBLIC Arts concert hall was decorated with enlarged artwork and cut outs of Bernstein's iconic celebrity portraits, which Interview Magazine covers, spanning from 1972 to 1989.

On the stage, behind velvet ropes, the legendary VIP room at Studio 54 was recreated with performers resembling Liza Minnelli, Divine, Halston, Pat Ast, Jerry Hall and Grace Jones dancing and partying the night away, while gorgeous scantily clad bus boys served them.

Celebrities in attendance included: Creative Director of the new Interview Magazine- Mel Ottenberg, Pat Cleveland, Miss J Alexander, Angie Everhart, Amanda Lepore, Michael Musto, Halstonette Karen Bjornson, Gaultier Muse Stella Ellis, famed Studio 54 publicist Carmen D'Alessio, Dianne Brill, head of Warhol Enterprises Vincent Fremont and many more.

Event guests took home a goodie bag containing a limited edition FHI Heat STYLUS Mini Thermal Styling Brush in leopard and additional event sponsors included: Alcone Company, Oralgen, Svedka Vodka and PUBLIC Arts at Public Hotel.

