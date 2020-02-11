FIA European Truck Racing Championship Set To Continue Highlighting Truck Driver Deficit Across Europe Through #onetruckfamily Campaign

The 2019 media review showed that the FIA ETRC provides an ideal platform to emotionalise brand messages and create a strong brand attachment with the consumer.

192 Million people engaged with the series on social media, and in its first year 52.200 people from the truck racing community embraced the #onetruckfamily campaign.

"We have learned last year that there is a huge appetite for truck culture and a real enthusiasm and understanding in how important the industry is for society overall," said ETRA director Georg Fuchs. "The #onetruckfamily campaign is our answer and contribution to one of the biggest challenges of the industry - the driver shortage issue. We want to enhance the prospects through expressing how varied and cool such a profession as the truck industry is. "

To celebrate the truck driving vocation and highlight how important their work is to society and industry throughout Europe, the FIA ETRC hosted several #onetruckfamily events last year, where in collaboration with Goodyear, IVECO, Grammer, Mercedes and SWL a selection of truck drivers from all walks of life were invited to the races.

The so-called Road Heroes were given insights into the FIA ETRC paddock, race control and media centre. They were introduced to the crowd as part of the pre-race grid ceremonies, interviewed about their work and how they are appreciated by the public at large.

"To see the Road Heroes get their moment in the spotlight at the races was great because as a sport and business we feel that there should be greater recognition for the professionalism and dedication that they display day-in and day-out across the roads of Europe."

"At the FIA ETRC we believe that the truck industry can further promote itself into being an attractive, interesting and rewarding profession for future generations, and through #onetruckfamily this can be communicated in an educational, emotional and entertaining way."

SOURCE FIA European Truck Racing Championship

Related Links

http://www.etra-promotion.com/

