Fiat 124 Spider Abarth Takes Starring Role alongside Sting & Shaggy in "Gotta Get Back My Baby" Music Video

"We continue to strive for the unexpected in our marketing efforts across all FCA brands, and certainly here, the FIAT brand's fun-spirited personality gives us the opportunity to be just a little bit more adventurous and playful in our approach with our music partners," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of the FIAT Brand, FCA. "The Fiat 124 Spider Abarth is incredibly honored to play the role of side-kick to such legendary and audacious artists as Sting and Shaggy in their latest music video."



Sting & Shaggy's album 44/876(Cherrytree/A&M/Interscope Records) is available now for digital download through streaming and digital subscription services. The iconic duo initially joined forces to record a new song, "Don't Make Me Wait" (which debuted at #1 on Billboard's digital reggae singles chart), as a tribute to the Caribbean sounds that influenced them both and ended up creating an entire album full of joyful and uplifting, melodic music. With its title referencing their respective telephone country codes (44 for the UK, Sting's birthplace and 876 for Jamaica, Shaggy's homeland), 44/876 honors the duo's deep-rooted love for Jamaica: Shaggy's birthplace, and where Sting penned such classics as "Every Breath You Take."



Sting & Shaggy have extended their collaboration to the road for a lauded world tour, combining their respective bands to perform their greatest hits as well as new songs off 44/876, together. More information on their critically acclaimed 44/876 World Tour can be found here .

About Sting

Thanks to his vast catalog of hits, Sting remains one of the world's most iconic musicians many decades into his career. His fame began in 1977 as lead vocalist & bassist of The Police, with whom Sting would go on to record some of the most notable pop tracks, including "Roxanne," "Don't Stand So Close to Me," and "Every Breath You Take." Following the tour behind the band's GRAMMY-nominated 1983 album, Synchronicity, Sting embarked on his own successful solo career, which has evolved over the years with eclectic songs like "Fields of Gold" and "Desert Rose." Today, boasting a flourishing career that has crossed over from radio to the silver screen to Broadway, this 16-time GRAMMY-winning artist continues to explore new territory. Sting's support for human rights organizations such as the Rainforest Fund, Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world's rainforests and the indigenous people living there. www.sting.com

About Shaggy

Multi Grammy award winning artist Shaggy is by all accounts the true definition of a renaissance man, beyond his continued success in reggae/dancehall music and its' influence on pop music worldwide, Shaggy is a fierce businessman, and humble philanthropist. The Jamaican-born American reggae fusion singer is best known for his singles "Boobmastic", "It Wasn't Me" & "Angel". Shaggy has released numerous albums including the Grammy winning, Platinum selling "Boombastic"(1995) & the Diamond selling "Hot Shot"(2000), as well as topping an impressive chart list that includes the Top 40 Rhythmic charts, Hot 100, Billboard 200, among others. Shaggy's illustrious career has seen the international superstar perform alongside some of the biggest names in all genres of music.

About INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M:

Combining the legacies of three of the most influential record labels in modern music history, Interscope Geffen A&M embarked on a new tradition of musical achievement with its unification on January 1, 1999. Headed by Chairman and CEO John Janick, Interscope Geffen A&M is a major force in global music, developing chart-topping artists across a wide range of musical genres including rock, rap, pop and alternative. Interscope Geffen A&M is part of Universal Music Group, the world's largest music company. www.interscope.com

About the Cherrytree Music Company

Founded in 2005 by Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Martin Kierszenbaum, the Cherrytree Music Company provides management, record label and publishing services to a boutique roster of artists, producers and mixers who push the creative envelope in popular music. Cherrytree has had an indelible impact on the music landscape from managing celebrated musician and cultural icon Sting to launching Lady Gaga's first two albums. The Cherrytree Music Company has released the artistically and commercially ground-breaking records of Feist, Ellie Goulding, Robyn, La Roux, LMFAO, Far East Movement and Disclosure and sold over 35 million units. In the process, the Cherrytree Music Company has become a vital source for popular music and catalyst for artist collaboration and innovation. For more information on the Cherrytree Music Company, please visit https://soundcloud.com/cherrytree-radio/cherrytree-records-10th-anniversary-special



About FIAT Brand

The FIAT brand stands for discovery through passionate self-expression. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento – a small car that lives big. Italian at heart and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is sold in more than 100 countries and is synonymous with modern, simple design blending form, function, technology and a pride of ownership that is genuine.

In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L and the all-wheel-drive 500X crossover. The FIAT brand continues to expand with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.

