Fiat 500 and Jeep® Wrangler Named Among 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates by Autotrader

Autotrader today announced that the Fiat 500 and Jeep® Wrangler are among the 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates. The editors at Autotrader considered both new and used vehicles that offer stylish looks, high-tech features, excellent fuel economy or some combination of all of the above. One attribute they all have in common is affordable pricing.



Keeping practicality and affordability in mind, the editors at Autotrader have identified the 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates in 2020 with the 2012-2017 Fiat 500 and 2012-2017 Jeep Wrangler making the cut.



"At Autotrader, our goal is to help people navigate the car-buying process through our extensive lists of vehicles that suit consumers' various needs," says Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. "With this in mind, we came up with a list of cars that offer both practical and affordable features recent college graduates should consider if they're buying a car."



According to Autotrader: "A Fiat 500 can be a great little city car for college grads with an eye for style. This Fiat is a breeze to drive and park on urban roads thanks to its small footprint."



Autotrader's editors on Jeep Wrangler making the list: "The Jeep Wrangler has a well-deserved reputation as an off-road icon. Surveys have shown that it's one of the top dream cars in America and it's more within reach than you might think."



Reminiscent of the original Cinquecento, the Fiat 500 builds on the vehicle's global popularity. Since its initial launch in 2007, more than 1 million Fiat 500 vehicles have been sold in more than 110 countries. In addition to success on the global sales front, the Fiat 500 has earned more than 80 international awards.



Building on the excitement of the Fiat 500 (Cinquecento), the Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio are designed for track-day enthusiasts and driving purists who want the ultimate high-performance small car with the pedigree of an exclusive Italian exotic. With its 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine delivering up to 160 horsepower, Abarth-tuned suspension and brake systems, race-inspired design and technology features not traditionally included on a small car, the Fiat 500 Abarth unleashes legendary Italian performance heritage to American streets.



The iconic Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than seven decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 with engine stop-start (ESS), 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with ESS, 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with ESS and a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology. Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few SUVs to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.



