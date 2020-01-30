FIAT CHRYSLER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. - FCAU

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until January 31, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 26, 2016 and November 20, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Fiat Chrysler and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fcau/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 31, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

Fiat Chrysler and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On November 20, 2019, General Motors ("GM") filed a racketeering lawsuit against the Company in federal court alleging that high-level officers of the Company had authorized a bribery scheme with labor union representatives in order to win acceptance of cost concessions in 2011 and 2015 as well as pressure GM into a merger with the Company.

On this news, the price of Fiat Chrysler's shares plummeted.

The case is Kong v. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. et al., 1:19-cv-6770.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Related Links

https://www.ksfcounsel.com

