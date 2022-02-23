Fiber Cement Market size to increase at 5.31% CAGR | Increasing construction activities to accelerate growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fiber cement market size is expected to increase by USD 4.77 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. The gradual improvements in the average earnings of people and rising employment opportunities have increased the number of small and large-scale housing projects across the world. In addition, rising funding by governments to support the growth of SMEs is further increasing construction activities and consequently creating the demand for fiber cement.

Fiber Cement Market: increasing construction activities globally to drive growth

Improvements in economic activities in developing countries such as China, India, and South Africa have subsequently increased the per-capita income of consumers. In addition, rising disposable incomes have changed the spending patterns of people. There has been a considerable increase by people on traveling and leisure and recreational activities. This has increased the demand for commercial properties such as shopping malls, pubs, and restaurants. Also, many countries are making significant investments in improving their infrastructure to attract tourists. All these factors are driving the growth of the global fiber cement market.

As per Technavio, the application of fiber-reinforced concrete in designing road pavement will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Fiber Cement Market: Application of Fiber-Reinforced Concrete in Designing Road Pavement

Fiber-reinforced concrete reduces the cracking of surfaces and does not deform or shrink when dried. It is also capable of handling heavy loads. Hence, it is widely used in the construction of pavements and high-performance surfaces. Fiber-reinforced concrete is also used in the construction of underground tunnels as it reduces fluid permeability and increases the ductile strength of walls. These factors are increasing the use of fiber cement, which is driving the market growth.

"In addition, the resistance to weather extremities and improved performance over substitutes will further accelerate the growth of the global fiber cement market," says an analyst at Technavio

Fiber Cement Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the fiber cement market by end-user (residential and commercial), application (siding, molding, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By end-user, the market will witness maximum opportunities in the residential segment. The extensive use of fiber cement by homeowners in various applications such as siding, roofing, and molding is driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, by application, the siding segment will generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period.

The APAC region led the fiber cement market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing number of commercial spaces.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Fiber Cement Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.77 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.90

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, Canada, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cembrit Holding AS, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Etex NV, Everest Industries Ltd., Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd., James Hardie Building Products Inc., Mahaphant Fiber Cement Pvt. Ltd., Siam Cement PCL, Toray Industries Inc., and Visaka Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1 Market Overview

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                                Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

                                Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

                                Exhibit 08:  Key Finding 9

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 09:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 10:  Market Characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 11:  Value chain analysis

                                2.2.1    Inputs

                                2.2.2    Inbound logistics

                                2.2.3    Operations

                                2.2.4    Outbound logistics

                                2.2.5    Marketing and sales

                                2.2.6    Service

                                2.2.7    Support activities

                                2.2.8    Innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 12:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 13:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2020 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                                Exhibit 14:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 15:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 22:  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application                       

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Siding
  • Molding
  • Others

                                Exhibit 23:  Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                5.2     Comparison by Application         

                                Exhibit 24:  Comparison by Application

                5.3     Siding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025         

                                Exhibit 25:  Siding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 26:  Siding - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.4     Molding  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025   

                                Exhibit 27:  Molding  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 28:  Molding  - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.5     Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025       

                                Exhibit 29:  Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 30:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.6     Market opportunity by Application          

                                Exhibit 31:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by End-user                             

                6.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Residential
  • Commercial

                                Exhibit 32:  End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                6.2     Comparison by End-user              

                                Exhibit 33:  Comparison by End-user

                6.3     Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025               

                                Exhibit 34:  Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 35:  Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                6.4     Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                                Exhibit 36:  Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 37:  Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                6.5     Market opportunity by End-user              

                                Exhibit 38:  Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape                         

                7.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 39:  Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape                     

                8.1 Geographic segmentation

                                The regions covered in the report are:

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

                                Exhibit 40:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

                8.2 Geographic comparison   

                                Exhibit 41:  Geographic comparison

                8.3     APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                                Exhibit 42:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 43:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                8.4     North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025        

                                Exhibit 44:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 45:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                8.5     Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025       

                                Exhibit 46:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 47:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                8.6     South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025        

                                Exhibit 48:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 49:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                8.7     MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025           

                                Exhibit 50:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 51:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                8.8 Key leading countries        

                                Exhibit 52:  Key leading countries

                8.9 Market opportunity by geography

                                Exhibit 53:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                9.1 Market drivers     

                                9.1.1    Increasing construction activities globally

                                9.1.2    Improved performance over substitutes

                                9.1.3    Resistance to weather extremities

                9.2 Market challenges              

                                9.2.1    High cost of fiber cement when compare to it substitutes

                                9.2.2    Difficulties associated with installation of fiber cement siding

                                9.2.3    Silica dust generated during handling of fiber cement raises health and safety concerns

                                Exhibit 54:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                9.3 Market trends      

                                9.3.1    Application of fiber-reinforced concrete in designing of road pavement

                                9.3.2    Use of fiber cement in green buildings

                                9.3.3    Growth in modular and panelized constructions

10. Vendor Landscape                           

                10.1  Competitive Scenario    

                10.2 Overview             

                                Exhibit 55:  Vendor landscape

                10.3 Landscape disruption      

                                Exhibit 56:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 57:  Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis               

                11.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 58:  Vendors covered

                11.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 59:  Market positioning of vendors

                11.3  Cembrit Holding AS        

                                Exhibit 60:  Cembrit Holding AS - Overview

                                Exhibit 61:  Cembrit Holding AS - Product and service

                                Exhibit 62:  Cembrit Holding AS - Key offerings

                11.4  Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA 

                                Exhibit 63:  Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - Overview

                                Exhibit 64:  Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - Business segments

                                Exhibit 65:  Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 66:  Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - Segment focus

                11.5  Etex NV

                                Exhibit 67:  Etex NV - Overview

                                Exhibit 68:  Etex NV - Business segments

                                Exhibit 69:  Etex NV - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 70:  Etex NV - Segment focus

                11.6  Everest Industries Ltd.  

                                Exhibit 71:  Everest Industries Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 72:  Everest Industries Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 73:  Everest Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 74:  Everest Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

                11.7  Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd.     

                                Exhibit 75:  Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 76:  Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 77:  Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd. - Key offerings

                11.8  James Hardie Building Products Inc.        

                                Exhibit 78:  James Hardie Building Products Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 79:  James Hardie Building Products Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 80:  James Hardie Building Products Inc. - Key offerings

                11.9  Mahaphant Fiber Cement Pvt. Ltd.          

                                Exhibit 81:  Mahaphant Fiber Cement Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 82:  Mahaphant Fiber Cement Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 83:  Mahaphant Fiber Cement Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

                11.10                Siam Cement PCL            

                                Exhibit 84:  Siam Cement PCL - Overview

                                Exhibit 85:  Siam Cement PCL - Business segments

                                Exhibit 86:  Siam Cement PCL - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 87:  Siam Cement PCL - Segment focus

                11.11                Toray Industries Inc.      

                                Exhibit 88:  Toray Industries Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 89:  Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 90:  Toray Industries Inc.- Key news

                                Exhibit 91:  Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 92:  Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

                11.12                Visaka Industries Ltd.     

                                Exhibit 93:  Visaka Industries Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 94:  Visaka Industries Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 95:  Visaka Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12. Appendix                            

                12.1 Scope of the report         

                                12.1.1 ????Market definition

                                12.1.2 Objective

                                12.1.3 Notes and caveats

                12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 96:  Currency conversion rates for US$

                12.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 97:  Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 98:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 99:  Information sources

                12.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 100:  List of abbreviations

