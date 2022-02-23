Fiber Cement Market size to increase at 5.31% CAGR | Increasing construction activities to accelerate growth | Technavio

Fiber Cement Market: increasing construction activities globally to drive growth

Improvements in economic activities in developing countries such as China, India, and South Africa have subsequently increased the per-capita income of consumers. In addition, rising disposable incomes have changed the spending patterns of people. There has been a considerable increase by people on traveling and leisure and recreational activities. This has increased the demand for commercial properties such as shopping malls, pubs, and restaurants. Also, many countries are making significant investments in improving their infrastructure to attract tourists. All these factors are driving the growth of the global fiber cement market.

As per Technavio, the application of fiber-reinforced concrete in designing road pavement will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Fiber Cement Market: Application of Fiber-Reinforced Concrete in Designing Road Pavement

Fiber-reinforced concrete reduces the cracking of surfaces and does not deform or shrink when dried. It is also capable of handling heavy loads. Hence, it is widely used in the construction of pavements and high-performance surfaces. Fiber-reinforced concrete is also used in the construction of underground tunnels as it reduces fluid permeability and increases the ductile strength of walls. These factors are increasing the use of fiber cement, which is driving the market growth.

"In addition, the resistance to weather extremities and improved performance over substitutes will further accelerate the growth of the global fiber cement market," says an analyst at Technavio

Fiber Cement Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the fiber cement market by end-user (residential and commercial), application (siding, molding, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By end-user, the market will witness maximum opportunities in the residential segment. The extensive use of fiber cement by homeowners in various applications such as siding, roofing, and molding is driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, by application, the siding segment will generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period.

The APAC region led the fiber cement market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing number of commercial spaces.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

Exhibit 08: Key Finding 9

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 11: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 14: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 22: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Siding

Molding

Others

Exhibit 23: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 24: Comparison by Application

5.3 Siding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Siding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Siding - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Molding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Molding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Molding - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Residential

Commercial

Exhibit 32: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 33: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 52: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increasing construction activities globally

9.1.2 Improved performance over substitutes

9.1.3 Resistance to weather extremities

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 High cost of fiber cement when compare to it substitutes

9.2.2 Difficulties associated with installation of fiber cement siding

9.2.3 Silica dust generated during handling of fiber cement raises health and safety concerns

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Application of fiber-reinforced concrete in designing of road pavement

9.3.2 Use of fiber cement in green buildings

9.3.3 Growth in modular and panelized constructions

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.2 Overview

Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 57: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cembrit Holding AS

Exhibit 60: Cembrit Holding AS - Overview

Exhibit 61: Cembrit Holding AS - Product and service

Exhibit 62: Cembrit Holding AS - Key offerings

11.4 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Exhibit 63: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - Overview

Exhibit 64: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - Segment focus

11.5 Etex NV

Exhibit 67: Etex NV - Overview

Exhibit 68: Etex NV - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Etex NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Etex NV - Segment focus

11.6 Everest Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Everest Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Everest Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Everest Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Everest Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd.

Exhibit 75: Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd. - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd. - Key offerings

11.8 James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Exhibit 78: James Hardie Building Products Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: James Hardie Building Products Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 80: James Hardie Building Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Mahaphant Fiber Cement Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Mahaphant Fiber Cement Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Mahaphant Fiber Cement Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 83: Mahaphant Fiber Cement Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Siam Cement PCL

Exhibit 84: Siam Cement PCL - Overview

Exhibit 85: Siam Cement PCL - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Siam Cement PCL - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Siam Cement PCL - Segment focus

11.11 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 88: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Toray Industries Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 91: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Visaka Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Visaka Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Visaka Industries Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 95: Visaka Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 ????Market definition

12.1.2 Objective

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 97: Research Methodology

Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 99: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

